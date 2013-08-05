Aug 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Reno-Tahoe Open on Sunday in Reno, Nevada 44 Gary Woodland (U.S.) 14 7 16 7 35 Jonathan Byrd (U.S.) 2 4 11 18 Andres Romero (Argentina) 8 14 5 8 33 Brendan Steele (U.S.) 5 8 17 3 32 Dicky Pride (U.S.) 5 6 13 8 David Mathis (U.S.) 10 7 12 3 31 Noh Seung-Yul (South Korea) 3 4 14 10 Rory Sabbatini (South Africa) 3 12 8 8 30 Chris DiMarco (U.S.) 6 8 6 10 29 Johnson Wagner (U.S.) 4 11 2 12 28 Brian Harman (U.S.) 5 13 4 6 Charlie Wi (South Korea) 4 15 6 3 27 Richard Lee (U.S.) 6 5 7 9 Brendon Todd (U.S.) 7 4 8 8 Brandt Jobe (U.S.) 8 8 4 7 26 David Toms (U.S.) 2 15 1 8 Stuart Appleby (Australia) 12 7 2 5 Will Claxton (U.S.) 8 5 9 4 Russell Knox (Britain) 4 8 10 4 25 Scott Langley (U.S.) 4 2 7 12 John Rollins (U.S.) Par 8 10 7 Brad Fritsch (Canada) -1 10 10 6 24 James Hahn (U.S.) 7 5 2 10 Mark Wilson (U.S.) 9 -1 6 10 Woody Austin (U.S.) 7 5 3 9 23 Glen Day (U.S.) -3 12 6 8 Rod Pampling (Australia) 2 17 -3 7 Justin Hicks (U.S.) -2 11 8 6 Michael Bradley (U.S.) 5 8 6 4 Peter Tomasulo (U.S.) 3 8 9 3 Robert Karlsson (Sweden) 5 5 10 3 22 Ted Potter Jr. (U.S.) 7 2 Par 13 Ben Kohles (U.S.) 4 5 3 10 Kevin Stadler (U.S.) 9 4 Par 9 Davis Love III (U.S.) 2 12 2 6 Justin Bolli (U.S.) 10 -1 11 2 21 Brian Stuard (U.S.) 1 6 1 13 Bud Cauley (U.S.) 10 7 4 Par 20 Bobby Gates (U.S.) 6 3 1 10 Robert Gamez (U.S.) 5 2 6 7 Nathan Green (Australia) 7 4 4 5 Trevor Immelman (South Africa) 10 -2 9 3 Greg Chalmers (Australia) 13 5 Par 2 James Driscoll (U.S.) 14 2 5 -1 Tom Gillis (U.S.) 6 10 6 -2 19 Dean Wilson (U.S.) 10 4 2 3 Steve LeBrun (U.S.) 6 3 7 3 Robert Streb (U.S.) 7 10 4 -2 18 Ben Crane (U.S.) 3 7 4 4 Luke List (U.S.) Par 15 2 1 17 Camilo Villegas (Colombia) 1 6 8 2 Chris Riley (U.S.) 3 3 9 2 Colt Knost (U.S.) 12 6 -1 Par Thomas Aiken (South Africa) 2 7 10 -2 Matt Bettencourt (U.S.) 6 5 9 -3 16 Chris Williams (U.S.) 9 6 -8 9 Skip Kendall (U.S.) 7 4 2 3 Jeff Gove (U.S.) 2 5 7 2 Josh Teater (U.S.) 15 Par 2 -1 Marc Turnesa (U.S.) -4 13 12 -5 15 Vaughn Taylor (U.S.) 3 9 7 -4 12 Ricky Barnes (U.S.) 9 -1 2 2 10 Heath Slocum (U.S.) 4 3 -2 5 Joey Snyder III (U.S.) 2 10 -3 1 Jim Herman (U.S.) 4 5 Par 1 9 Tag Ridings (U.S.) 5 7 -6 3 David Duval (U.S.) 1 5 2 1 8 Ryuji Imada (Japan) 3 4 -1 2 6 Scott McCarron (U.S.) 8 1 Par -3 -1 Wes Short Jr. (U.S.) -2 8 3 -10