UPDATE 1-Golf-Cabrera Bello cards 65 to earn share of St. Jude lead
* Mickelson double-bogeys last to fall four back (Adds quotes, details)
- Feb 19 Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Northern Trust Open at the par-71 course on Sunday in Pacific Palisades, California Bill Haas wins play-off at the second extra hole 277 Bill Haas (U.S.) 72 68 68 69 277 Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 71 69 66 71
Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 66 70 70 71 279 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 69 76 70 64
Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 72 66 72 69
Jarrod Lyle (Australia) 73 65 71 70
Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 71 70 67 71 280 Bo Van Pelt (U.S.) 74 68 68 70
J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 67 73 70 70
Jonathan Byrd (U.S.) 68 70 69 73 281 Jim Furyk (U.S.) 72 70 69 70
Aaron Baddeley (Australia) 73 69 66 73 282 Fredrik Jacobson (Sweden) 72 72 71 67
Bubba Watson (U.S.) 70 69 72 71
Justin Rose (Britain) 70 70 71 71
Pat Perez (U.S.) 72 65 70 75 283 Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 75 70 68 70
Adam Scott (Australia) 73 71 69 70
Michael Thompson (U.S.) 72 72 71 68
Zach Johnson (U.S.) 71 69 71 72
Marc Leishman (Australia) 70 69 71 73
Ryan Moore (U.S.) 72 69 68 74
Bryce Molder (U.S.) 74 67 66 76 284 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 69 69 75 71
Kevin Stadler (U.S.) 71 71 72 70
Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 73 67 73 71
Ryan Palmer (U.S.) 76 69 68 71
K.J. Choi (South Korea) 69 71 74 70
Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 70 74 69 71
Kyle Stanley (U.S.) 74 68 70 72
Johnson Wagner (U.S.) 73 71 68 72
Hunter Mahan (U.S.) 67 75 70 72 285 Vijay Singh (Fiji) 74 70 71 70 286 Charlie Wi (South Korea) 75 69 70 72
Yang Yong-Eun (South Korea) 72 72 69 73
Briny Baird (U.S.) 71 70 72 73
Carl Pettersson (Sweden) 68 70 76 72
Jason Kokrak (U.S.) 76 67 70 73
Retief Goosen (South Africa) 73 67 72 74
Nick Watney (U.S.) 73 70 69 74
J.J. Killeen (U.S.) 71 69 71 75
(Compiled by Infostrada; Editing by Ian Ransom)
June 10 Spaniard Rafa Cabrera Bello chipped in on successive holes on his way to a five-under-par 65 and a share of the lead after the third round at the St. Jude Classic in Memphis, Tennessee on Saturday.