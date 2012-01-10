Jan 10 Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Tournament of Champions at Kapalua, Hawaii on Monday (par 73): 269 Steve Stricker (U.S.) 68 63 69 69 272 Martin Laird (Britain) 68 70 67 67 273 Webb Simpson (U.S.) 68 68 69 68 Jonathan Byrd (U.S.) 67 71 67 68 277 K.J. Choi (South Korea) 70 73 69 65 Harrison Frazar (U.S.) 74 69 66 68 278 Chris Kirk (U.S.) 75 66 70 67 Bryce Molder (U.S.) 71 70 67 70 279 Johnson Wagner (U.S.) 72 72 68 67 Rory Sabbatini (South Africa) 73 70 68 68 Ben Crane (U.S.) 72 71 68 68 280 Scott Piercy (U.S.) 72 71 69 68 Nick Watney (U.S.) 73 71 68 68 D.A. Points (U.S.) 71 69 71 69 Kevin Na (U.S.) 73 64 71 72 281 Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 69 72 75 65 282 Sean O'Hair (U.S.) 73 70 70 69 284 Bubba Watson (U.S.) 74 69 72 69 Mark Wilson (U.S.) 72 71 69 72 285 Bill Haas (U.S.) 73 73 70 69 286 Aaron Baddeley (Australia) 75 68 74 69 287 Michael Bradley (U.S.) 68 75 75 69 Scott Stallings (U.S.) 74 69 74 70 289 Gary Woodland (U.S.) 73 71 73 72 295 Brendan Steele (U.S.) 76 76 72 71 296 David Toms (U.S.) 76 74 75 71 298 Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela) 75 73 76 74 (Compiled by Infostrada sports, editing by Nick Mulvenney) (For the sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport))