March 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Puerto Rico Open at the par-72 course on Saturday in Rio Grande 210 Scott Brown (U.S.) 73 70 67 Chris Smith (U.S.) 69 73 68 211 Jon Curran (U.S.) 70 71 70 Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 69 70 72 212 Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay) 72 71 69 Adam Hadwin (Canada) 72 72 68 Scott Pinckney (U.S.) 70 71 71 Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 71 70 71 Alex Cejka (Germany) 70 67 75 213 Boo Weekley (U.S.) 74 71 68 Martin Flores (U.S.) 72 73 68 Johnson Wagner (U.S.) 75 71 67 Michael Bradley (U.S.) 71 72 70 Mark Hubbard (U.S.) 68 74 71 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 70 75 68 Sam Saunders (U.S.) 72 72 69 Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spain) 73 69 71 Jonathan Byrd (U.S.) 70 71 72 Chad Collins (U.S.) 70 72 71 214 Yang Yong-Eun (South Korea) 74 72 68 Tim Petrovic (U.S.) 75 71 68 Andres Romero (Argentina) 72 73 69 John Daly (U.S.) 72 70 72 Will MacKenzie (U.S.) 75 69 70 Rod Pampling (Australia) 70 71 73 Greg Owen (Britain) 74 70 70 Dicky Pride (U.S.) 70 74 70 215 Bobby Wyatt (U.S.) 74 68 73 Will Wilcox (U.S.) 77 69 69 Chris Stroud (U.S.) 72 73 70 D.J. Trahan (U.S.) 72 70 73 Shaun Micheel (U.S.) 71 72 72 Troy Matteson (U.S.) 73 73 69 Lee Janzen (U.S.) 72 71 72 Guy Boros (U.S.) 73 69 73 Jeff Overton (U.S.) 73 71 71 216 Brandt Jobe (U.S.) 76 68 72 Billy Mayfair (U.S.) 69 73 74 Andrew Svoboda (U.S.) 71 72 73 Arjun Atwal (India) 73 71 72 David Duval (U.S.) 70 74 72 Benjamin Alvarado (Chile) 74 70 72 Ryan Armour (U.S.) 73 69 74 Daniel Chopra (Sweden) 74 69 73 Byron Smith (U.S.) 73 73 70 Brandon Hagy (U.S.) 71 67 78 Glen Day (U.S.) 73 68 75 217 Scott Langley (U.S.) 76 69 72 John Merrick (U.S.) 75 70 72 Roberto Castro (U.S.) 74 72 71 Chesson Hadley (U.S.) 71 70 76 Tyrone Van Aswegen (South Africa) 75 71 71 Vaughn Taylor (U.S.) 74 71 72 218 Bo Van Pelt (U.S.) 73 72 73 Brice Garnett (U.S.) 72 74 72 Jonathan Randolph (U.S.) 73 72 73 Jerry Kelly (U.S.) 71 74 73 Josh Teater (U.S.) 71 75 72 Bill Lunde (U.S.) 76 69 73 Zachary Blair (U.S.) 75 70 73 Fabian Gomez (Argentina) 74 72 72 Oscar Fraustro (Mexico) 72 71 75 Stephen Ames (Canada) 72 72 74 Matt Bettencourt (U.S.) 75 70 73 Jason Gore (U.S.) 71 75 72 219 Robert Karlsson (Sweden) 73 73 73 Eric Axley (U.S.) 71 72 76 220 Alex Kang (U.S.) 76 70 74 Tim Herron (U.S.) 74 71 75 J.J. Henry (U.S.) 70 73 77 Cameron Beckman (U.S.) 72 74 74 Kim Meen-Whee (South Korea) 72 74 74 Erick Morales (Puerto Rico) 75 71 74 221 Ryo Ishikawa (Japan) 74 72 75 Alvaro Quiros (Spain) 73 73 75 223 James Driscoll (U.S.) 70 76 77