June 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Memorial Tournament at the par-72 course on Sunday in Dublin, Ohio 276 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 68 70 70 68 278 Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 71 71 68 68 281 Kyle Stanley (U.S.) 67 70 73 71 282 Scott Stallings (U.S.) 70 70 75 67 Bill Haas (U.S.) 68 67 76 71 283 Russell Henley (U.S.) 67 77 70 69 Matt Jones (Australia) 69 72 70 72 284 Michael Thompson (U.S.) 69 76 70 69 Brian Davis (Britain) 75 70 69 70 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 65 71 76 72 Pat Perez (U.S.) 72 69 72 71 Justin Rose (Britain) 70 70 71 73 285 James Driscoll (U.S.) 70 75 73 67 Ryan Moore (U.S.) 70 72 73 70 Adam Scott (Australia) 73 70 69 73 286 Hunter Mahan (U.S.) 73 68 75 70 Ken Duke (U.S.) 75 69 72 70 Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 71 71 74 70 Gary Woodland (U.S.) 70 73 70 73 Scott Piercy (U.S.) 66 75 71 74 287 Roberto Castro (U.S.) 71 70 75 71 K.J. Choi (South Korea) 72 74 70 71 Luke Donald (Britain) 73 73 71 70 Graham DeLaet (Canada) 70 72 74 71 David Hearn (Canada) 71 71 74 71 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 72 70 73 72 Bo Van Pelt (U.S.) 73 69 72 73 Jim Furyk (U.S.) 75 70 69 73 288 Stewart Cink (U.S.) 70 72 76 70 Carl Pettersson (Sweden) 71 71 73 73 Davis Love III (U.S.) 73 69 72 74 Bubba Watson (U.S.) 71 67 75 75 J.J. Henry (U.S.) 72 72 68 76 289 Robert Karlsson (Sweden) 69 71 76 73 Justin Leonard (U.S.) 70 76 73 70 Bud Cauley (U.S.) 71 73 76 69 290 Ernie Els (South Africa) 73 70 74 73 William McGirt (U.S.) 73 73 71 73 Trevor Immelman (South Africa) 70 72 74 74 Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 72 71 76 71 291 George McNeill (U.S.) 74 71 71 75 Ben Curtis (U.S.) 73 70 73 75 Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 71 73 75 72 Richard Lee (U.S.) 73 71 72 75 Camilo Villegas (Colombia) 72 71 76 72 Jason Day (Australia) 72 75 72 72 Billy Horschel (U.S.) 70 75 76 70 Brandt Jobe (U.S.) 70 75 78 68 Marc Leishman (Australia) 74 72 77 68 292 Luke Guthrie (U.S.) 72 74 72 74 Fred Couples (U.S.) 70 75 70 77 Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 71 74 75 72 293 Martin Laird (Britain) 71 75 71 76 Chris Stroud (U.S.) 69 77 69 78 Robert Allenby (Australia) 74 73 72 74 Mike Weir (Canada) 75 72 75 71 294 David Lingmerth (Sweden) 75 70 72 77 John Senden (Australia) 71 72 76 75 Derek Ernst (U.S.) 70 73 78 73 Josh Teater (U.S.) 67 79 75 73 Ryo Ishikawa (Japan) 74 73 74 73 Rory McIlroy (Britain) 78 69 75 72 295 Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 73 69 72 81 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 72 73 82 68 296 George Coetzee (South Africa) 70 75 72 79 Charlie Wi (South Korea) 67 74 77 78 Tiger Woods (U.S.) 71 74 79 72 297 Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spain) 72 74 77 74 299 Tom Gillis (U.S.) 73 70 75 81 Fabian Gomez (Argentina) 76 68 77 78 301 Zach Johnson (U.S.) 73 72 81 75 303 Justin Hicks (U.S.) 73 73 81 76 304 Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 72 75 77 80