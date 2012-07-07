July 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Third round scores in the Greenbrier Classic at the par-70 course on Saturday in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. 196 Webb Simpson (U.S.) 65 66 65 198 Troy Kelly (U.S.) 69 67 62 199 Ken Duke (U.S.) 66 68 65 J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 65 68 66 Charlie Beljan (U.S.) 70 62 67 200 Ted Potter Jr. (U.S.) 69 67 64 201 Blake Adams (U.S.) 67 70 64 Graham DeLaet (Canada) 67 70 64 Charlie Wi (South Korea) 67 66 68 Martin Flores (U.S.) 64 68 69 202 Bill Haas (U.S.) 68 69 65 Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 68 68 66 Carl Pettersson (Sweden) 71 65 66 Noh Seung-Yul (South Korea) 68 67 67 Jeff Overton (U.S.) 70 65 67 Steve Wheatcroft (U.S.) 70 68 64 Scott Piercy (U.S.) 66 68 68 Billy Mayfair (U.S.) 69 65 68 Bob Estes (U.S.) 69 65 68 Jerry Kelly (U.S.) 66 66 70 Jonathan Byrd (U.S.) 64 68 70 203 Billy Horschel (U.S.) 66 70 67 Daniel Summerhays (U.S.) 68 67 68 Davis Love III (U.S.) 69 66 68 Sean O'Hair (U.S.) 66 68 69 204 Johnson Wagner (U.S.) 68 69 67 Patrick Cantlay (U.S.) 67 70 67 Steve Stricker (U.S.) 69 67 68 Kevin Na (U.S.) 69 67 68 David Hearn (Canada) 69 68 67 Justin Thomas (U.S.) 67 71 66 Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 69 66 69 205 Vijay Singh (Fiji) 63 74 68 Ricky Barnes (U.S.) 69 67 69 Gavin Coles (Australia) 68 68 69 John Daly (U.S.) 68 67 70 206 Brian Harman (U.S.) 69 68 69 Pat Perez (U.S.) 71 66 69 Tim Petrovic (U.S.) 69 68 69 Edward Loar (U.S.) 73 64 69 Richard Lee (U.S.) 67 70 69 Rod Pampling (Australia) 69 67 70 Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 71 67 68 Roberto Castro (U.S.) 71 64 71 Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 74 64 68 Ryuji Imada (Japan) 71 68 67 Garth Mulroy (South Africa) 65 74 67 Jeff Maggert (U.S.) 64 68 74