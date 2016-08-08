Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Travelers Championship at the par-70 course on Sunday in Cromwell, Connecticut -14 Russell Knox (Britain) 67 67 64 68 -13 Jerry Kelly (U.S.) 64 70 69 64 -12 Patrick Rodgers (U.S.) 68 66 66 68 Justin Thomas (U.S.) 68 69 69 62 -11 Jim Furyk (U.S.) 73 66 72 58 Tyrone Van Aswegen (South Africa) 67 66 65 71 Robert Garrigus (U.S.) 67 67 68 67 Daniel Berger (U.S.) 66 67 62 74 -10 Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 67 70 64 69 Marc Leishman (Australia) 65 68 71 66 -9 Russell Henley (U.S.) 68 65 65 73 Daniel Summerhays (U.S.) 68 69 65 69 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 70 67 68 66 Spencer Levin (U.S.) 69 67 68 67 Alex Cejka (Germany) 68 69 69 65 Shawn Stefani (U.S.) 71 68 67 65 -8 Brendan Steele (U.S.) 70 69 69 64 Ryan Moore (U.S.) 70 66 66 70 Andres Gonzales (U.S.) 70 68 65 69 Tyrrell Hatton (Britain) 71 65 70 66 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 69 67 71 65 Paul Casey (Britain) 68 67 66 71 Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 68 71 67 66 Carlos Ortiz (Mexico) 66 71 69 66 -7 Kim Si-Woo (Korea) 69 70 67 67 Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 67 72 67 67 Henrik Norlander (Sweden) 71 68 70 64 Blayne Barber (U.S.) 71 64 70 68 Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 69 68 69 67 Bubba Watson (U.S.) 67 70 68 68 Tony Finau (U.S.) 69 68 69 67 Scott Brown (U.S.) 68 70 67 68 Jon Rahm (Spain) 65 70 69 69 -6 Cameron Smith (Australia) 69 67 67 71 Aaron Baddeley (Australia) 73 65 67 69 Jason Kokrak (U.S.) 70 66 73 65 Webb Simpson (U.S.) 70 67 69 68 -5 Chris Stroud (U.S.) 70 69 66 70 Rod Pampling (Australia) 69 68 72 66 Derek Ernst (U.S.) 68 69 70 68 Lucas Lee (Brazil) 68 69 72 66 Noh Seung-Yul (Korea) 69 70 68 68 Gary Woodland (U.S.) 67 70 67 71 Vaughn Taylor (U.S.) 64 71 70 70 Brian Stuard (U.S.) 70 65 69 71 Hudson Swafford (U.S.) 67 71 68 69 -4 Cameron Percy (Australia) 69 69 67 71 Bryson DeChambeau (U.S.) 72 66 68 70 Greg Chalmers (Australia) 69 69 72 66 Francesco Molinari (Italy) 71 67 65 73 Chez Reavie (U.S.) 70 67 70 69 Stuart Appleby (Australia) 68 68 69 71 Ernie Els (South Africa) 72 67 70 67 Retief Goosen (South Africa) 69 69 69 69 Zach Johnson (U.S.) 67 71 68 70 -3 John Senden (Australia) 69 68 72 68 Miguel Carballo (Argentina) 73 66 71 67 Rory Sabbatini (South Africa) 67 72 73 65 Vijay Singh (Fiji) 67 68 71 71 Bryce Molder (U.S.) 69 70 66 72 Abraham Ancer (Mexico) 68 68 68 73 -2 Zachary Blair (U.S.) 70 68 69 71 Martin Laird (Britain) 68 69 68 73 -1 Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 68 69 69 73 Nick Taylor (Canada) 68 71 68 72 Matt Jones (Australia) 69 69 71 70 Padraig Harrington (Ireland) 70 69 65 75 0 Ricky Barnes (U.S.) 68 71 69 72 1 Scott Pinckney (U.S.) 68 67 74 72 2 Hunter Mahan (U.S.) 68 71 76 67 Bud Cauley (U.S.) 68 71 69 74 Kang Sung-Hoon (Korea) 70 67 75 70 3 David Toms (U.S.) 67 71 70 75