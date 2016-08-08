Golf-Poulter reflects on big week after second place at Players
May 14 Finishing second rarely sits well with Ian Poulter but on Sunday the Englishman was in good spirits after his joint runner-up performance at The Players Championship.
Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Travelers Championship at the par-70 course on Sunday in Cromwell, Connecticut -14 Russell Knox (Britain) 67 67 64 68 -13 Jerry Kelly (U.S.) 64 70 69 64 -12 Patrick Rodgers (U.S.) 68 66 66 68 Justin Thomas (U.S.) 68 69 69 62 -11 Jim Furyk (U.S.) 73 66 72 58 Tyrone Van Aswegen (South Africa) 67 66 65 71 Robert Garrigus (U.S.) 67 67 68 67 Daniel Berger (U.S.) 66 67 62 74 -10 Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 67 70 64 69 Marc Leishman (Australia) 65 68 71 66 -9 Russell Henley (U.S.) 68 65 65 73 Daniel Summerhays (U.S.) 68 69 65 69 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 70 67 68 66 Spencer Levin (U.S.) 69 67 68 67 Alex Cejka (Germany) 68 69 69 65 Shawn Stefani (U.S.) 71 68 67 65 -8 Brendan Steele (U.S.) 70 69 69 64 Ryan Moore (U.S.) 70 66 66 70 Andres Gonzales (U.S.) 70 68 65 69 Tyrrell Hatton (Britain) 71 65 70 66 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 69 67 71 65 Paul Casey (Britain) 68 67 66 71 Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 68 71 67 66 Carlos Ortiz (Mexico) 66 71 69 66 -7 Kim Si-Woo (Korea) 69 70 67 67 Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 67 72 67 67 Henrik Norlander (Sweden) 71 68 70 64 Blayne Barber (U.S.) 71 64 70 68 Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 69 68 69 67 Bubba Watson (U.S.) 67 70 68 68 Tony Finau (U.S.) 69 68 69 67 Scott Brown (U.S.) 68 70 67 68 Jon Rahm (Spain) 65 70 69 69 -6 Cameron Smith (Australia) 69 67 67 71 Aaron Baddeley (Australia) 73 65 67 69 Jason Kokrak (U.S.) 70 66 73 65 Webb Simpson (U.S.) 70 67 69 68 -5 Chris Stroud (U.S.) 70 69 66 70 Rod Pampling (Australia) 69 68 72 66 Derek Ernst (U.S.) 68 69 70 68 Lucas Lee (Brazil) 68 69 72 66 Noh Seung-Yul (Korea) 69 70 68 68 Gary Woodland (U.S.) 67 70 67 71 Vaughn Taylor (U.S.) 64 71 70 70 Brian Stuard (U.S.) 70 65 69 71 Hudson Swafford (U.S.) 67 71 68 69 -4 Cameron Percy (Australia) 69 69 67 71 Bryson DeChambeau (U.S.) 72 66 68 70 Greg Chalmers (Australia) 69 69 72 66 Francesco Molinari (Italy) 71 67 65 73 Chez Reavie (U.S.) 70 67 70 69 Stuart Appleby (Australia) 68 68 69 71 Ernie Els (South Africa) 72 67 70 67 Retief Goosen (South Africa) 69 69 69 69 Zach Johnson (U.S.) 67 71 68 70 -3 John Senden (Australia) 69 68 72 68 Miguel Carballo (Argentina) 73 66 71 67 Rory Sabbatini (South Africa) 67 72 73 65 Vijay Singh (Fiji) 67 68 71 71 Bryce Molder (U.S.) 69 70 66 72 Abraham Ancer (Mexico) 68 68 68 73 -2 Zachary Blair (U.S.) 70 68 69 71 Martin Laird (Britain) 68 69 68 73 -1 Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 68 69 69 73 Nick Taylor (Canada) 68 71 68 72 Matt Jones (Australia) 69 69 71 70 Padraig Harrington (Ireland) 70 69 65 75 0 Ricky Barnes (U.S.) 68 71 69 72 1 Scott Pinckney (U.S.) 68 67 74 72 2 Hunter Mahan (U.S.) 68 71 76 67 Bud Cauley (U.S.) 68 71 69 74 Kang Sung-Hoon (Korea) 70 67 75 70 3 David Toms (U.S.) 67 71 70 75
May 14 South Korean Kim Si-woo became the youngest winner of The Players Championship on Sunday when he shot a final round three-under-par 69 to clinch a three-stroke victory at the TPC Stadium course in Ponte Vedra.