Sept 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour BMW Championship at the par-70 course on Saturday in Cherry Hills Village, Colorado 197 Billy Horschel (U.S.) 68 66 63 200 Ryan Palmer (U.S.) 69 64 67 202 Bubba Watson (U.S.) 70 66 66 Martin Kaymer (Germany) 68 70 64 203 Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 71 66 66 204 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 68 64 72 205 Graham DeLaet (Canada) 68 68 69 Jim Furyk (U.S.) 70 68 67 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 67 70 68 206 Adam Scott (Australia) 71 66 69 J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 71 68 67 Rory McIlroy (Britain) 67 67 72 Chesson Hadley (U.S.) 68 70 68 Morgan Hoffmann (U.S.) 72 72 62 207 Bill Haas (U.S.) 72 68 67 Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 69 67 71 208 Ernie Els (South Africa) 70 69 69 Gary Woodland (U.S.) 67 73 68 Noh Seung-Yul (South Korea) 70 71 67 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 72 66 70 Ben Crane (U.S.) 70 70 68 Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 72 67 69 209 Camilo Villegas (Colombia) 70 71 68 Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 68 69 72 John Senden (Australia) 73 66 70 Angel Cabrera (Argentina) 71 72 66 George McNeill (U.S.) 71 69 69 Harris English (U.S.) 71 71 67 210 Justin Rose (Britain) 69 71 70 Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 68 72 70 Fredrik Jacobson (Sweden) 73 71 66 Tim Clark (South Africa) 71 69 70 Jerry Kelly (U.S.) 71 73 66 211 Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 70 73 68 Geoff Ogilvy (Australia) 73 69 69 Chris Stroud (U.S.) 69 73 69 Carl Pettersson (Sweden) 73 70 68 Brian Stuard (U.S.) 71 69 71 212 Stuart Appleby (Australia) 71 71 70 Marc Leishman (Australia) 74 69 69 Kevin Na (U.S.) 74 69 69 K.J. Choi (South Korea) 69 74 69 Chris Kirk (U.S.) 71 70 71 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 69 72 71 Matt Every (U.S.) 68 73 71 Brendon Todd (U.S.) 73 67 72 213 Zach Johnson (U.S.) 71 71 71 Kevin Stadler (U.S.) 74 69 70 214 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 71 73 70 Graeme McDowell (Britain) 73 72 69 Daniel Summerhays (U.S.) 75 68 71 Webb Simpson (U.S.) 73 72 69 215 Brian Harman (U.S.) 73 71 71 Russell Knox (Britain) 74 69 72 216 Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 72 71 73 Will MacKenzie (U.S.) 75 72 69 Hunter Mahan (U.S.) 75 70 71 Matt Jones (Australia) 73 73 70 Erik Compton (U.S.) 69 74 73 218 Russell Henley (U.S.) 68 74 76 Ryan Moore (U.S.) 80 69 69 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 77 70 71 William McGirt (U.S.) 71 71 76 219 Steven Bowditch (Australia) 72 77 70 220 Jason Bohn (U.S.) 74 71 75 221 Kevin Streelman (U.S.) 75 70 76