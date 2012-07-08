July 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Greenbrier Classic at the par-70 course on Sunday in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia Ted Potter Jr. wins play-off at the third extra hole 264 Ted Potter Jr. (U.S.) 69 67 64 64 264 Troy Kelly (U.S.) 69 67 62 66 266 Charlie Wi (South Korea) 67 66 68 65 Charlie Beljan (U.S.) 70 62 67 67 267 Daniel Summerhays (U.S.) 68 67 68 64 268 Martin Flores (U.S.) 64 68 69 67 269 Roberto Castro (U.S.) 71 64 71 63 Kevin Na (U.S.) 69 67 68 65 Sean O'Hair (U.S.) 66 68 69 66 Ken Duke (U.S.) 66 68 65 70 Webb Simpson (U.S.) 65 66 65 73 270 John Daly (U.S.) 68 67 70 65 David Hearn (Canada) 69 68 67 66 Jerry Kelly (U.S.) 66 66 70 68 Scott Piercy (U.S.) 66 68 68 68 Graham DeLaet (Canada) 67 70 64 69 271 Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 69 66 69 67 Davis Love III (U.S.) 69 66 68 68 Jeff Overton (U.S.) 70 65 67 69 Carl Pettersson (Sweden) 71 65 66 69 Blake Adams (U.S.) 67 70 64 70 272 Will Claxton (U.S.) 73 65 69 65 Garth Mulroy (South Africa) 65 74 67 66 Steve Stricker (U.S.) 69 67 68 68 Jonathan Byrd (U.S.) 64 68 70 70 Steve Wheatcroft (U.S.) 70 68 64 70 273 Jeff Maggert (U.S.) 64 68 74 67 Rod Pampling (Australia) 69 67 70 67 Pat Perez (U.S.) 71 66 69 67 Gavin Coles (Australia) 68 68 69 68 Noh Seung-Yul (South Korea) 68 67 67 71 J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 65 68 66 74 274 Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 71 67 68 68 Vijay Singh (Fiji) 63 74 68 69 Billy Horschel (U.S.) 66 70 67 71 Billy Mayfair (U.S.) 69 65 68 72 Bill Haas (U.S.) 68 69 65 72 275 Kris Blanks (U.S.) 72 66 71 66 Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 71 68 69 67 Ryuji Imada (Japan) 71 68 67 69 Richard Lee (U.S.) 67 70 69 69 Tim Petrovic (U.S.) 69 68 69 69 Ricky Barnes (U.S.) 69 67 69 70 Patrick Cantlay (U.S.) 67 70 67 71 Bob Estes (U.S.) 69 65 68 73 276 D.A. Points (U.S.) 69 69 70 68 John Huh (U.S.) 71 68 68 69 Brendon Todd (U.S.) 70 69 68 69 Kenny Perry (U.S.) 70 66 71 69 Justin Thomas (U.S.) 67 71 66 72 Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 68 68 66 74 277 Bae Sang-Moon (South Korea) 69 70 71 67 Chris Couch (U.S.) 68 68 72 69 207 Scott Brown (U.S.) 67 71 69 277 Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 74 64 68 71 Edward Loar (U.S.) 73 64 69 71 278 Kevin Streelman (U.S.) 67 68 74 69 D.J. Trahan (U.S.) 69 69 71 69 Kyle Reifers (U.S.) 68 70 71 69 Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 71 67 70 70 Troy Matteson (U.S.) 70 67 71 70 Ben Curtis (U.S.) 70 68 69 71 Scott Stallings (U.S.) 67 70 70 71 279 Spencer Levin (U.S.) 73 64 72 70 280 Fran Quinn (U.S.) 68 67 74 71 John Merrick (U.S.) 69 70 68 73 Johnson Wagner (U.S.) 68 69 67 76 281 Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 66 72 73 70 Hunter Haas (U.S.) 69 67 72 73 282 K.J. Choi (South Korea) 66 73 73 70 Russell Knox (Britain) 69 68 74 71 Brian Harman (U.S.) 69 68 69 76 283 Tommy Gainey (U.S.) 73 66 74 70 284 Marc Leishman (Australia) 70 69 73 72 Roland Thatcher (U.S.) 71 68 72 73 Tom Watson (U.S.) 70 68 71 75 286 Arjun Atwal (India) 70 69 72 75