June 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour St Jude Classic at the par-70 course on Saturday in Memphis, Tennessee 198 Shawn Stefani (U.S.) 67 65 66 199 Harris English (U.S.) 66 64 69 202 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 69 69 64 Nicholas Thompson (U.S.) 67 69 66 Scott Stallings (U.S.) 67 68 67 203 Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 71 67 65 Eric Meierdierks (U.S.) 68 69 66 204 Padraig Harrington (Ireland) 69 70 65 Ryan Palmer (U.S.) 72 67 65 Roberto Castro (U.S.) 68 69 67 205 Jonathan Byrd (U.S.) 70 69 66 John Rollins (U.S.) 67 71 67 Ian Poulter (Britain) 69 68 68 Ben Crane (U.S.) 69 68 68 Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 67 70 68 Justin Hicks (U.S.) 67 69 69 Paul Haley II (U.S.) 67 68 70 206 Brandt Jobe (U.S.) 69 71 66 Brendon Todd (U.S.) 69 71 66 John Merrick (U.S.) 69 71 66 Justin Leonard (U.S.) 69 71 66 Kevin Stadler (U.S.) 69 70 67 Nick O'Hern (Australia) 68 71 67 Jim Herman (U.S.) 69 69 68 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 71 67 68 Billy Mayfair (U.S.) 68 70 68 Peter Hanson (Sweden) 67 71 68 Rory Sabbatini (South Africa) 69 69 68 Camilo Villegas (Colombia) 69 68 69 Martin Flores (U.S.) 66 72 68 Bob Estes (U.S.) 68 69 69 Chez Reavie (U.S.) 69 68 69 Doug LaBelle II (U.S.) 70 66 70 Glen Day (U.S.) 66 70 70 207 Mark Wilson (U.S.) 70 71 66 David Hearn (Canada) 69 71 67 Vaughn Taylor (U.S.) 72 67 68 Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 70 69 68 Boo Weekley (U.S.) 68 69 70 Davis Love III (U.S.) 66 70 71 208 Robert Allenby (Australia) 71 70 67 Tag Ridings (U.S.) 70 71 67 Jerry Kelly (U.S.) 69 71 68 Billy Horschel (U.S.) 71 69 68 Robert Karlsson (Sweden) 69 69 70 David Toms (U.S.) 67 71 70 Scott Brown (U.S.) 69 69 70 Jason Bohn (U.S.) 67 70 71 209 Brad Fritsch (Canada) 68 73 68 Brian Davis (Britain) 69 71 69 Scott Verplank (U.S.) 74 66 69 Joe Affrunti (U.S.) 68 71 70 Stuart Appleby (Australia) 66 71 72 210 J.J. Henry (U.S.) 69 72 69 Tom Gillis (U.S.) 72 69 69 Steve Flesch (U.S.) 69 72 69 Luke Guthrie (U.S.) 70 67 73 211 Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 71 70 70 Russell Henley (U.S.) 68 73 70 Andres Gonzales (U.S.) 71 68 72 Tim Petrovic (U.S.) 67 72 72 Robert Streb (U.S.) 72 67 72 Stephen Ames (Canada) 70 68 73 212 Gary Woodland (U.S.) 69 72 71 Brian Gay (U.S.) 70 71 71 Jeff Overton (U.S.) 69 72 71 Jeff Maggert (U.S.) 69 71 72 Arjun Atwal (India) 71 68 73 213 Lee Williams (U.S.) 72 69 72 Ben Kohles (U.S.) 71 70 72 George Coetzee (South Africa) 71 67 75 D.J. Trahan (U.S.) 69 69 75 214 Chad Campbell (U.S.) 70 71 73 Kevin Sutherland (U.S.) 70 71 73 Russell Knox (Britain) 70 68 76 215 Nathan Green (Australia) 66 75 74 216 John Daly (U.S.) 71 69 76