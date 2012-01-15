Jan 14 Third round scores from the Sony Open at the par-70 Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii on Saturday. 198 Jeff Maggert (U.S.) 69 65 64 Matt Every (U.S.) 66 64 68 200 Johnson Wagner (U.S.) 68 66 66 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 67 67 66 Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 71 62 67 201 D.A. Points (U.S.) 68 69 64 Duffy Waldorf (U.S.) 69 66 66 202 Scott Piercy (U.S.) 69 68 65 Ted Potter Jr. (U.S.) 68 68 66 Bae Sang-moon (South Korea) 68 68 66 Stephen Ames (Canada) 67 68 67 Steve Stricker (U.S.) 66 69 67 Harrison Frazar (U.S.) 67 68 67 Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 67 67 68 Spencer Levin (U.S.) 67 67 68 Sean O'Hair (U.S.) 67 67 68 Carl Pettersson (Sweden) 65 67 70 David Hearn (Canada) 66 66 70 203 Brian Gay (U.S.) 69 69 65 Chris Stroud (U.S.) 68 68 67 Graham DeLaet (Canada) 63 72 68 Ken Duke (U.S.) 66 69 68 Michael Thompson (U.S.) 70 65 68 Billy Mayfair (U.S.) 68 67 68 John Senden (Australia) 68 67 68 Kris Blanks (U.S.) 68 66 69 Doug LaBelle II (U.S.) 66 67 70 204 Brendon Todd (U.S.) 68 68 68 Will Claxton (U.S.) 66 69 69 William McGirt (U.S.) 67 67 70 Kyle Stanley (U.S.) 66 68 70 Bud Cauley (U.S.) 66 68 70 Pat Perez (U.S.) 66 67 71 205 Joe Ogilvie (U.S.) 71 68 66 George McNeill (U.S.) 69 70 66 Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela) 67 71 67 K.J. Choi (South Korea) 65 73 67 Daniel Summerhays (U.S.) 69 69 67 Corey Pavin (U.S.) 70 67 68 Chris DiMarco (U.S.) 70 65 70 206 Tom Pernice Jr. (U.S.) 69 70 67 Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 72 67 67 Rory Sabbatini (South Africa) 67 71 68 Colt Knost (U.S.) 66 71 69 J.J. Killeen (U.S.) 68 69 69 Bobby Gates (U.S.) 68 68 70 Josh Teater (U.S.) 69 67 70 Jerry Kelly (U.S.) 70 66 70 Tadd Fujikawa (U.S.) 69 66 71 Gavin Coles (Australia) 69 66 71 207 Jonas Blixt (Sweden) 72 67 68 Chris Kirk (U.S.) 69 70 68 John Rollins (U.S.) 70 68 69 Greg Owen (Britain) 69 69 69 Brian Harman (U.S.) 72 66 69 John Huh (South Korea) 72 65 70 Harris English (U.S.) 67 70 70 Tommy Biershenk (U.S.) 71 66 70 Koumei Oda (Japan) 72 65 70 Stewart Cink (U.S.) 70 66 71 208 Jeff Overton (U.S.) 69 70 69 Justin Leonard (U.S.) 71 68 69 Webb Simpson (U.S.) 66 72 70 209 Tim Herron (U.S.) 68 71 70 Jarrod Lyle (Australia) 69 70 70 Erik Compton (U.S.) 71 68 70 Vijay Singh (Fiji) 71 67 71 Noh Seung-yul (South Korea) 66 72 71 Zach Johnson (U.S.) 72 65 72 Roberto Castro (U.S.) 67 69 73 210 DNF Billy Hurley III (U.S.) 68 71 71 Chad Campbell (U.S.) 70 69 71 Alex Aragon (U.S.) 69 70 71 Ryuji Imada (Japan) 71 68 71 211 DNF Jason Kokrak (U.S.) 69 70 72 Tadahiro Takayama (Japan) 70 69 72 Alexandre Rocha (Brazil) 70 69 72 212 DNF Nathan Green (Australia) 69 69 74 214 DNF Tommy Gainey (U.S.) 73 66 75 Steve Wheatcroft (U.S.) 69 68 77 (Compiled by Infostrada Sports. Editing by Patrick Johnston. To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com) Please double-click on the newslink below: for more golf stories