Feb 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Phoenix Open at the par-71 course on Sunday in Scottsdale, Arizona 269 Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 71 68 64 66 270 Bubba Watson (U.S.) 65 71 69 65 Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 69 71 63 67 Ryan Palmer (U.S.) 64 72 68 66 272 Jon Rahm (Spain) 70 68 66 68 Martin Laird (Britain) 66 66 68 72 273 Fredrik Jacobson (Sweden) 68 73 68 64 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 70 68 70 65 Graham DeLaet (Canada) 67 70 69 67 274 Daniel Berger (U.S.) 65 69 71 69 Zach Johnson (U.S.) 66 70 67 71 Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 70 68 70 66 Robert Streb (U.S.) 66 70 69 69 Brian Stuard (U.S.) 72 68 67 67 275 Russell Knox (Britain) 69 71 65 70 Angel Cabrera (Argentina) 67 69 69 70 276 Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 65 73 71 67 Aaron Baddeley (Australia) 68 71 71 66 Ryan Moore (U.S.) 69 67 69 71 Justin Thomas (U.S.) 67 68 69 72 Andrew Svoboda (U.S.) 70 70 68 68 277 Rory Sabbatini (South Africa) 68 71 67 71 K.J. Choi (South Korea) 68 69 72 68 Tony Finau (U.S.) 72 68 70 67 Francesco Molinari (Italy) 70 71 64 72 278 Pat Perez (U.S.) 70 69 68 71 Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 67 71 72 68 Brendan Steele (U.S.) 71 67 71 69 Kevin Na (U.S.) 73 69 66 70 279 Billy Horschel (U.S.) 69 70 71 69 Michael Putnam (U.S.) 71 70 67 71 Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 75 65 65 74 Shawn Stefani (U.S.) 67 74 69 69 Hunter Mahan (U.S.) 69 71 71 68 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 70 70 68 71 William McGirt (U.S.) 67 71 74 67 Park Sung-Joon (South Korea) 71 69 69 70 Kevin Streelman (U.S.) 70 72 73 64 Boo Weekley (U.S.) 69 71 70 69 280 Ben Martin (U.S.) 66 73 75 66 Jason Kokrak (U.S.) 72 71 70 67 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 71 69 71 69 Mark Wilson (U.S.) 70 70 71 69 Chad Campbell (U.S.) 70 70 69 71 Harris English (U.S.) 72 70 71 67 281 Geoff Ogilvy (Australia) 68 69 70 74 Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 70 72 72 67 Noh Seung-Yul (South Korea) 68 75 67 71 Martin Flores (U.S.) 69 72 71 69 Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 68 73 68 72 Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela) 71 72 67 71 George McNeill (U.S.) 70 72 67 72 282 Carlos Ortiz (Mexico) 69 73 69 71 Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 69 73 71 69 Lucas Glover (U.S.) 70 70 72 70 Justin Leonard (U.S.) 67 73 72 70 Morgan Hoffmann (U.S.) 72 67 73 70 Troy Merritt (U.S.) 71 72 71 68 283 Cory Renfrew (Canada) 70 73 74 66 James Hahn (U.S.) 67 73 66 77 Luke Guthrie (U.S.) 70 72 70 71 Russell Henley (U.S.) 69 71 65 78 Stewart Cink (U.S.) 70 71 67 75 Nick Taylor (Canada) 71 71 71 70 Matt Jones (Australia) 70 71 70 72 284 Charlie Beljan (U.S.) 69 74 70 71 J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 68 73 70 73 Brian Harman (U.S.) 68 75 70 71 Jason Bohn (U.S.) 71 70 73 70 285 Bryce Molder (U.S.) 72 70 71 72 286 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 70 71 72 73 Michael Thompson (U.S.) 67 75 71 73 288 Ricky Barnes (U.S.) 71 71 71 75 289 Retief Goosen (South Africa) 70 71 71 77 290 Brian Davis (Britain) 74 68 77 71 292 Bill Haas (U.S.) 71 72 72 77