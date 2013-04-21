April 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Heritage Classic at the par-71 course on Sunday in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina Graeme McDowell wins play-off at the first extra hole 275 Graeme McDowell (Britain) 71 67 68 69 275 Webb Simpson (U.S.) 68 71 65 71 277 Luke Donald (Britain) 69 68 71 69 Kevin Streelman (U.S.) 66 70 69 72 278 Jerry Kelly (U.S.) 69 72 66 71 279 Russell Henley (U.S.) 73 70 67 69 Chris Stroud (U.S.) 70 70 69 70 Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 66 70 66 77 281 Mark Wilson (U.S.) 69 75 67 70 Rory Sabbatini (South Africa) 69 69 72 71 Trevor Immelman (South Africa) 72 72 66 71 Marc Leishman (Australia) 67 71 71 72 Richard Lee (U.S.) 68 71 69 73 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 70 69 69 73 Billy Horschel (U.S.) 71 68 68 74 Camilo Villegas (Colombia) 68 71 68 74 Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 70 69 67 75 282 K.J. Choi (South Korea) 70 71 71 70 Ken Duke (U.S.) 70 70 71 71 Johnson Wagner (U.S.) 67 71 71 73 Pat Perez (U.S.) 68 70 70 74 Steve LeBrun (U.S.) 68 68 71 75 Justin Hicks (U.S.) 69 70 68 75 283 Scott Langley (U.S.) 71 69 72 71 Stewart Cink (U.S.) 70 69 73 71 Robert Garrigus (U.S.) 70 71 70 72 Darron Stiles (U.S.) 70 69 71 73 Bill Haas (U.S.) 68 69 70 76 Tim Clark (South Africa) 68 71 68 76 284 Bob Estes (U.S.) 70 73 71 70 Chris Kirk (U.S.) 73 69 70 72 Jason Day (Australia) 67 73 71 73 Brian Davis (Britain) 65 75 70 74 Matt Jones (Australia) 75 67 68 74 285 Carl Pettersson (Sweden) 68 75 72 70 Justin Bolli (U.S.) 68 72 75 70 Jason Dufner (U.S.) 71 69 75 70 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 70 73 72 70 Ted Potter Jr. (U.S.) 68 71 75 71 James Hahn (U.S.) 71 73 66 75 Stuart Appleby (Australia) 70 68 70 77 286 Brad Fritsch (Canada) 71 69 75 71 Boo Weekley (U.S.) 71 73 70 72 Kevin Stadler (U.S.) 72 71 68 75 Aaron Baddeley (Australia) 70 72 69 75 Will Claxton (U.S.) 68 73 69 76 Jim Furyk (U.S.) 70 72 66 78 287 Brandt Jobe (U.S.) 69 75 71 72 Michael Bradley (U.S.) 73 71 70 73 Zach Johnson (U.S.) 72 72 68 75 Bae Sang-Moon (South Korea) 70 71 71 75 Nicholas Thompson (U.S.) 70 71 70 76 Ben Crane (U.S.) 70 74 66 77 Ryo Ishikawa (Japan) 68 72 67 80 288 Justin Leonard (U.S.) 74 68 73 73 Brian Gay (U.S.) 71 71 70 76 Cameron Percy (Australia) 70 70 72 76 Chez Reavie (U.S.) 70 71 70 77 289 Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 73 71 71 74 Tim Herron (U.S.) 71 70 74 74 Greg Owen (Britain) 75 69 70 75 Brian Harman (U.S.) 71 73 69 76 Park Jin (South Korea) 73 68 71 77 290 Ryan Palmer (U.S.) 72 72 69 77 Scott Brown (U.S.) 72 68 70 80 293 Jason Bohn (U.S.) 72 72 71 78 Martin Kaymer (Germany) 69 70 76 78 Jonathan Byrd (U.S.) 71 70 73 79 Jeff Maggert (U.S.) 71 72 70 80 294 Casey Wittenberg (U.S.) 75 69 70 80