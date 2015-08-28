Aug 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Barclays Classic at the par-70 course on Friday in Edison, New Jersey. The cut was set at 142. -7 Bubba Watson (U.S.) 65 68 -6 Jason Dufner (U.S.) 66 68 Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 68 66 Tony Finau (U.S.) 65 69 Zach Johnson (U.S.) 69 65 -5 Jason Bohn (U.S.) 71 64 Camilo Villegas (Colombia) 65 70 -4 Spencer Levin (U.S.) 65 71 Jason Day (Australia) 68 68 Hudson Swafford (U.S.) 68 68 Bae Sang-Moon (Korea) 69 67 Robert Streb (U.S.) 68 68 Sean O'Hair (U.S.) 68 68 Ryan Palmer (U.S.) 69 67 -3 Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 66 71 Russell Knox (Britain) 66 71 Jim Furyk (U.S.) 68 69 Bryce Molder (U.S.) 66 71 Zachary Blair (U.S.) 69 68 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 68 69 Danny Lee (New Zealand) 66 71 Daniel Summerhays (U.S.) 67 70 Pat Perez (U.S.) 68 69 -2 Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 69 69 Jim Herman (U.S.) 69 69 Johnson Wagner (U.S.) 67 71 Steven Bowditch (Australia) 71 67 Morgan Hoffmann (U.S.) 70 68 Shawn Stefani (U.S.) 71 67 Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 67 71 Kevin Na (U.S.) 69 69 -1 Ben Martin (U.S.) 69 70 Webb Simpson (U.S.) 71 68 Brian Harman (U.S.) 71 68 Matt Jones (Australia) 67 72 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 70 69 John Senden (Australia) 69 70 Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 68 71 David Hearn (Canada) 70 69 0 Brendon Todd (U.S.) 70 70 Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 70 70 Justin Thomas (U.S.) 71 69 Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 69 71 Nick Taylor (Canada) 67 73 Jason Gore (U.S.) 71 69 Stewart Cink (U.S.) 67 73 Mark Wilson (U.S.) 72 68 Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 72 68 Vijay Singh (Fiji) 70 70 1 Luke Donald (Britain) 73 68 Ken Duke (U.S.) 71 70 George McNeill (U.S.) 71 70 Rory Sabbatini (South Africa) 71 70 Bill Haas (U.S.) 71 70 Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 72 69 Jeff Overton (U.S.) 69 72 Lee Westwood (Britain) 68 73 Carlos Ortiz (Mexico) 73 68 James Hahn (U.S.) 69 72 J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 70 71 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 71 70 Kevin Streelman (U.S.) 70 71 Scott Pinckney (U.S.) 70 71 2 J.J. Henry (U.S.) 70 72 Scott Piercy (U.S.) 73 69 Ryo Ishikawa (Japan) 68 74 Justin Rose (Britain) 77 65 Russell Henley (U.S.) 73 69 Paul Casey (Britain) 66 76 Troy Merritt (U.S.) 71 71 Harris English (U.S.) 74 68 Fabian Gomez (Argentina) 71 71 3 DNQ Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 71 72 Gary Woodland (U.S.) 69 74 John Peterson (U.S.) 70 73 Martin Laird (Britain) 72 71 Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 68 75 Will Wilcox (U.S.) 67 76 4 DNQ Alex Cejka (Germany) 68 76 Jason Kokrak (U.S.) 74 70 Chad Campbell (U.S.) 71 73 Chris Kirk (U.S.) 76 68 Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 71 73 Kyle Reifers (U.S.) 68 76 Steve Wheatcroft (U.S.) 73 71 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 72 72 Adam Scott (Australia) 71 73 5 DNQ Adam Hadwin (Canada) 73 72 Chris Stroud (U.S.) 72 73 Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 72 73 Greg Owen (Britain) 69 76 Brendan Steele (U.S.) 75 70 Nick Watney (U.S.) 74 71 7 DNQ Daniel Berger (U.S.) 73 74 Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 71 76 Chad Collins (U.S.) 74 73 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 74 73 Scott Brown (U.S.) 76 71 Colt Knost (U.S.) 70 77 Chesson Hadley (U.S.) 72 75 Jonas Blixt (Sweden) 72 75 Jon Curran (U.S.) 74 73 8 DNQ Graham DeLaet (Canada) 76 72 Boo Weekley (U.S.) 73 75 Jerry Kelly (U.S.) 75 73 Padraig Harrington (Ireland) 73 75 Marc Leishman (Australia) 74 74 9 DNQ Davis Love III (U.S.) 75 74 Hunter Mahan (U.S.) 78 71 John Huh (U.S.) 78 71 Andres Gonzales (U.S.) 75 74 10 DNQ Ryan Moore (U.S.) 75 75 Carl Pettersson (Sweden) 76 74 David Lingmerth (Sweden) 78 72 11 DNQ Tim Clark (South Africa) 77 74 12 DNQ Ian Poulter (Britain) 78 74 13 DNQ Billy Horschel (U.S.) 76 77 William McGirt (U.S.) 78 75 15 DNQ Matt Every (U.S.) 76 79 WDW Erik Compton (U.S.)