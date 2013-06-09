June 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour St Jude Classic at the par-70 course on Sunday in Memphis, Tennessee 268 Harris English (U.S.) 66 64 69 69 270 Scott Stallings (U.S.) 67 68 67 68 Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 71 67 65 67 271 Ryan Palmer (U.S.) 72 67 65 67 272 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 69 69 64 70 273 John Rollins (U.S.) 67 71 67 68 274 Rory Sabbatini (South Africa) 69 69 68 68 Justin Hicks (U.S.) 67 69 69 69 Shawn Stefani (U.S.) 67 65 66 76 275 Billy Horschel (U.S.) 71 69 68 67 Robert Allenby (Australia) 71 70 67 67 Glen Day (U.S.) 66 70 70 69 Camilo Villegas (Colombia) 69 68 69 69 Nick O'Hern (Australia) 68 71 67 69 Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 67 70 68 70 Jonathan Byrd (U.S.) 70 69 66 70 Padraig Harrington (Ireland) 69 70 65 71 276 Gary Woodland (U.S.) 69 72 71 64 Jason Bohn (U.S.) 67 70 71 68 Davis Love III (U.S.) 66 70 71 69 Mark Wilson (U.S.) 70 71 66 69 David Hearn (Canada) 69 71 67 69 Doug LaBelle II (U.S.) 70 66 70 70 Brendon Todd (U.S.) 69 71 66 70 Ben Crane (U.S.) 69 68 68 71 Roberto Castro (U.S.) 68 69 67 72 277 Russell Henley (U.S.) 68 73 70 66 Tag Ridings (U.S.) 70 71 67 69 Boo Weekley (U.S.) 68 69 70 70 Chez Reavie (U.S.) 69 68 69 71 Billy Mayfair (U.S.) 68 70 68 71 Kevin Stadler (U.S.) 69 70 67 71 Brandt Jobe (U.S.) 69 71 66 71 Nicholas Thompson (U.S.) 67 69 66 75 278 Brian Davis (Britain) 69 71 69 69 Peter Hanson (Sweden) 67 71 68 72 Paul Haley II (U.S.) 67 68 70 73 Eric Meierdierks (U.S.) 68 69 66 75 279 Brian Gay (U.S.) 70 71 71 67 Robert Streb (U.S.) 72 67 72 68 Stuart Appleby (Australia) 66 71 72 70 Scott Brown (U.S.) 69 69 70 71 Robert Karlsson (Sweden) 69 69 70 71 Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 70 69 68 72 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 71 67 68 73 Justin Leonard (U.S.) 69 71 66 73 280 Scott Verplank (U.S.) 74 66 69 71 Joe Affrunti (U.S.) 68 71 70 71 Martin Flores (U.S.) 66 72 68 74 Jim Herman (U.S.) 69 69 68 74 281 Luke Guthrie (U.S.) 70 67 73 71 Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 71 70 70 70 Tom Gillis (U.S.) 72 69 69 71 J.J. Henry (U.S.) 69 72 69 71 Ian Poulter (Britain) 69 68 68 76 282 George Coetzee (South Africa) 71 67 75 69 Stephen Ames (Canada) 70 68 73 71 Tim Petrovic (U.S.) 67 72 72 71 Steve Flesch (U.S.) 69 72 69 72 Brad Fritsch (Canada) 68 73 68 73 David Toms (U.S.) 67 71 70 74 Jerry Kelly (U.S.) 69 71 68 74 283 Ben Kohles (U.S.) 71 70 72 70 Bob Estes (U.S.) 68 69 69 77 John Merrick (U.S.) 69 71 66 77 284 Nathan Green (Australia) 66 75 74 69 D.J. Trahan (U.S.) 69 69 75 71 Jeff Maggert (U.S.) 69 71 72 72 Arjun Atwal (India) 71 68 73 72 Vaughn Taylor (U.S.) 72 67 68 77 285 Kevin Sutherland (U.S.) 70 71 73 71 Lee Williams (U.S.) 72 69 72 72 Andres Gonzales (U.S.) 71 68 72 74 286 Russell Knox (Britain) 70 68 76 72 287 Chad Campbell (U.S.) 70 71 73 73 Jeff Overton (U.S.) 69 72 71 75 290 John Daly (U.S.) 71 69 76 74