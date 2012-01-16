Jan 15 Scores after the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii on Sunday. 267 Johnson Wagner (U.S.) 68 66 66 67 269 Carl Pettersson (Sweden) 65 67 70 67 Sean O'Hair (U.S.) 67 67 68 67 Harrison Frazar (U.S.) 67 68 67 67 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 67 67 66 69 270 Michael Thompson (U.S.) 70 65 68 67 Brian Gay (U.S.) 69 69 65 67 D.A. Points (U.S.) 68 69 64 69 Matt Every (U.S.) 66 64 68 72 271 John Rollins (U.S.) 70 68 69 64 David Hearn (Canada) 66 66 70 69 Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 71 62 67 71 272 Chris DiMarco (U.S.) 70 65 70 67 Brendon Todd (U.S.) 68 68 68 68 Chris Stroud (U.S.) 68 68 67 69 Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 67 67 68 70 Ted Potter Jr. (U.S.) 68 68 66 70 Jeff Maggert (U.S.) 69 65 64 74 273 Tadd Fujikawa (U.S.) 69 66 71 67 George McNeill (U.S.) 69 70 66 68 Joe Ogilvie (U.S.) 71 68 66 68 William McGirt (U.S.) 67 67 70 69 274 Colt Knost (U.S.) 66 71 69 68 Kyle Stanley (U.S.) 66 68 70 70 Will Claxton (U.S.) 66 69 69 70 John Senden (Australia) 68 67 68 71 Spencer Levin (U.S.) 67 67 68 72 Scott Piercy (U.S.) 69 68 65 72 275 Stewart Cink (U.S.) 70 66 71 68 Jerry Kelly (U.S.) 70 66 70 69 Rory Sabbatini (South Africa) 67 71 68 69 Bud Cauley (U.S.) 66 68 70 71 Kris Blanks (U.S.) 68 66 69 72 Billy Mayfair (U.S.) 68 67 68 72 Graham DeLaet (Canada) 63 72 68 72 Bae Sang-moon (South Korea) 68 68 66 73 Duffy Waldorf (U.S.) 69 66 66 74 276 Webb Simpson (U.S.) 66 72 70 68 Chris Kirk (U.S.) 69 70 68 69 Gavin Coles (Australia) 69 66 71 70 Josh Teater (U.S.) 69 67 70 70 J.J. Killeen (U.S.) 68 69 69 70 Corey Pavin (U.S.) 70 67 68 71 K.J. Choi (South Korea) 65 73 67 71 Steve Stricker (U.S.) 66 69 67 74 277 Vijay Singh (Fiji) 71 67 71 68 Bobby Gates (U.S.) 68 68 70 71 Tom Pernice Jr. (U.S.) 69 70 67 71 Daniel Summerhays (U.S.) 69 69 67 72 Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela) 67 71 67 72 Pat Perez (U.S.) 66 67 71 73 Stephen Ames (Canada) 67 68 67 75 278 John Huh (South Korea) 72 65 70 71 279 Zach Johnson (U.S.) 72 65 72 70 Tim Herron (U.S.) 68 71 70 70 Jeff Overton (U.S.) 69 70 69 71 Jonas Blixt (Sweden) 72 67 68 72 Doug LaBelle II (U.S.) 66 67 70 76 280 Roberto Castro (U.S.) 67 69 73 71 Koumei Oda (Japan) 72 65 70 73 Tommy Biershenk (U.S.) 71 66 70 73 Brian Harman (U.S.) 72 66 69 73 Greg Owen (Britain) 69 69 69 73 Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 72 67 67 74 Ken Duke (U.S.) 66 69 68 77 281 Noh Seung-yul (South Korea) 66 72 71 72 282 Erik Compton (U.S.) 71 68 70 73 Harris English (U.S.) 67 70 70 75 283 Jarrod Lyle (Australia) 69 70 70 74 284 Justin Leonard (U.S.) 71 68 69 76 (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; Editing by Peter Rutherford; to query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)