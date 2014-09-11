Sept 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Tour Championship at the par-70 course on Thursday in Atlanta, Georgia 66 Chris Kirk (U.S.) 66 Billy Horschel (U.S.) 66 67 Bubba Watson (U.S.) 67 Jason Day (Australia) 67 Jim Furyk (U.S.) 67 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 67 68 Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 68 Zach Johnson (U.S.) 68 Bill Haas (U.S.) 68 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 68 69 Adam Scott (Australia) 69 Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 69 Rory McIlroy (Britain) 69 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 69 Ryan Palmer (U.S.) 69 70 Morgan Hoffmann (U.S.) 70 Russell Henley (U.S.) 70 Brendon Todd (U.S.) 70 Kevin Na (U.S.) 70 71 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 71 Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 71 Gary Woodland (U.S.) 71 72 Justin Rose (Britain) 72 John Senden (Australia) 72 73 Martin Kaymer (Germany) 73 Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 73 74 Hunter Mahan (U.S.) 74 Webb Simpson (U.S.) 74 77 Geoff Ogilvy (Australia) 77