Golf-Poulter retains PGA Tour card after all
April 29 Britain's Ian Poulter has regained his PGA Tour card for the rest of the season, a week after losing it.
Sept 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Tour Championship at the par-70 course on Thursday in Atlanta, Georgia 66 Chris Kirk (U.S.) 66 Billy Horschel (U.S.) 66 67 Bubba Watson (U.S.) 67 Jason Day (Australia) 67 Jim Furyk (U.S.) 67 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 67 68 Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 68 Zach Johnson (U.S.) 68 Bill Haas (U.S.) 68 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 68 69 Adam Scott (Australia) 69 Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 69 Rory McIlroy (Britain) 69 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 69 Ryan Palmer (U.S.) 69 70 Morgan Hoffmann (U.S.) 70 Russell Henley (U.S.) 70 Brendon Todd (U.S.) 70 Kevin Na (U.S.) 70 71 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 71 Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 71 Gary Woodland (U.S.) 71 72 Justin Rose (Britain) 72 John Senden (Australia) 72 73 Martin Kaymer (Germany) 73 Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 73 74 Hunter Mahan (U.S.) 74 Webb Simpson (U.S.) 74 77 Geoff Ogilvy (Australia) 77
April 29 The team of Australian Cameron Smith and Swede Jonas Blixt survived strong and gusty winds to open up a four-stroke lead after the third round at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on Saturday.