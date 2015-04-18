April 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Heritage Classic at the par-71 course on Saturday in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina -14 Troy Merritt (U.S.) 69 61 69 -11 Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 68 67 67 Brendon Todd (U.S.) 73 66 63 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 68 66 68 -10 Branden Grace (South Africa) 70 67 66 Jim Furyk (U.S.) 71 64 68 Brice Garnett (U.S.) 72 66 65 -9 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 74 62 68 Bo Van Pelt (U.S.) 69 68 67 -8 Morgan Hoffmann (U.S.) 68 68 69 Justin Thomas (U.S.) 70 67 68 Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 69 67 69 Graeme McDowell (Britain) 66 69 70 Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 70 68 67 Luke Donald (Britain) 73 66 66 John Merrick (U.S.) 69 65 71 -7 Russell Knox (Britain) 75 64 67 Ian Poulter (Britain) 69 70 67 Matt Every (U.S.) 66 70 70 -6 Jason Dufner (U.S.) 74 67 66 Jerry Kelly (U.S.) 71 66 70 Lucas Glover (U.S.) 70 67 70 Kevin Streelman (U.S.) 71 65 71 Pat Perez (U.S.) 69 71 67 Sean O'Hair (U.S.) 70 67 70 Jason Kokrak (U.S.) 72 70 65 -5 John Peterson (U.S.) 72 65 71 Bryce Molder (U.S.) 74 64 70 Blake Adams (U.S.) 72 65 71 Chris Stroud (U.S.) 72 67 69 Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 77 64 67 Ben Martin (U.S.) 69 69 70 Vijay Singh (Fiji) 71 67 70 Stewart Cink (U.S.) 70 67 71 Anirban Lahiri (India) 73 69 66 Cameron Smith (Australia) 68 73 67 -4 Robert Allenby (Australia) 71 71 67 Martin Flores (U.S.) 73 67 69 Fredrik Jacobson (Sweden) 71 68 70 William McGirt (U.S.) 71 70 68 Bill Haas (U.S.) 71 70 68 Brian Harman (U.S.) 75 65 69 -3 Alex Cejka (Germany) 70 71 69 Bae Sang-Moon (Korea) 67 73 70 Billy Horschel (U.S.) 72 69 69 Steven Bowditch (Australia) 74 68 68 Zachary Blair (U.S.) 70 69 71 Hudson Swafford (U.S.) 70 69 71 Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 69 71 70 Robert Streb (U.S.) 74 68 68 Carl Pettersson (Sweden) 72 69 69 Webb Simpson (U.S.) 71 70 69 Brian Stuard (U.S.) 73 68 69 -2 Danny Lee (New Zealand) 71 71 69 Scott Vincent (Zimbabwe) 70 70 71 James Hahn (U.S.) 70 69 72 Ben Crane (U.S.) 72 67 72 Ricky Barnes (U.S.) 69 72 70 Tom Watson (U.S.) 72 70 69 George McNeill (U.S.) 72 67 72 -1 Martin Laird (Britain) 72 70 70 Andres Gonzales (U.S.) 70 72 70 Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 71 70 71 Scott Brown (U.S.) 74 67 71 Jim Renner (U.S.) 69 69 74 0 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 72 70 71 Aaron Baddeley (Australia) 70 67 76 Daniel Summerhays (U.S.) 70 70 73 1 Chris Kirk (U.S.) 71 70 73 Scott Langley (U.S.) 68 70 76 2 Daniel Berger (U.S.) 72 68 75 Charlie Beljan (U.S.) 69 72 74 Jason Bohn (U.S.) 73 68 74 3 Ryo Ishikawa (Japan) 71 70 75 5 Nick Taylor (Canada) 72 69 77 Boo Weekley (U.S.) 74 67 77