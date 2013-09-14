Sept 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour BMW Championship at the par-71 course on Saturday in Lake Forest, Illinois 200 Jim Furyk (U.S.) 72 59 69 201 Steve Stricker (U.S.) 66 71 64 202 Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 63 68 71 203 Zach Johnson (U.S.) 64 70 69 204 Tiger Woods (U.S.) 66 72 66 205 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 66 70 69 Ryan Moore (U.S.) 67 69 69 206 Hunter Mahan (U.S.) 68 73 65 Rory Sabbatini (South Africa) 69 71 66 Nick Watney (U.S.) 67 69 70 207 Luke Donald (Britain) 70 70 67 Matt Jones (Australia) 69 71 67 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 70 68 69 Jason Day (Australia) 71 66 70 Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 72 65 70 208 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 74 73 61 Roberto Castro (U.S.) 68 69 71 209 Nicholas Thompson (U.S.) 69 75 65 Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 72 70 67 John Merrick (U.S.) 67 73 69 Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 71 68 70 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 71 65 73 210 Daniel Summerhays (U.S.) 72 70 68 Webb Simpson (U.S.) 72 69 69 Kevin Streelman (U.S.) 66 70 74 211 Justin Rose (Britain) 71 71 69 Bubba Watson (U.S.) 71 71 69 David Hearn (Canada) 72 68 71 Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 74 67 70 Gary Woodland (U.S.) 68 72 71 212 David Lynn (Britain) 73 71 68 Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 70 74 68 213 Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 77 68 68 Kevin Stadler (U.S.) 69 74 70 Billy Horschel (U.S.) 73 69 71 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 71 71 71 Brian Davis (Britain) 72 67 74 214 Matt Every (U.S.) 79 66 69 Russell Henley (U.S.) 74 70 70 Jason Kokrak (U.S.) 70 73 71 215 Ian Poulter (Britain) 73 73 69 Chris Kirk (U.S.) 75 70 70 Marc Leishman (Australia) 73 71 71 Harris English (U.S.) 70 74 71 Graeme McDowell (Britain) 70 73 72 Graham DeLaet (Canada) 70 73 72 Brendan Steele (U.S.) 75 68 72 Bill Haas (U.S.) 72 71 72 John Huh (U.S.) 72 71 72 Chris Stroud (U.S.) 70 73 72 Adam Scott (Australia) 67 73 75 216 Jason Dufner (U.S.) 71 73 72 Angel Cabrera (Argentina) 71 72 73 Ernie Els (South Africa) 71 71 74 Bae Sang-Moon (South Korea) 70 71 75 217 Bryce Molder (U.S.) 73 72 72 218 Ken Duke (U.S.) 73 77 68 Jonas Blixt (Sweden) 72 73 73 Brian Gay (U.S.) 70 74 74 D.A. Points (U.S.) 71 72 75 219 Boo Weekley (U.S.) 72 76 71 Scott Stallings (U.S.) 75 71 73 220 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 72 78 70 Michael Thompson (U.S.) 70 74 76 221 Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 74 75 72 222 Lee Westwood (Britain) 80 73 69 Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 77 72 73 223 Rory McIlroy (Britain) 78 77 68 224 Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 78 76 70 230 Scott Piercy (U.S.) 81 73 76