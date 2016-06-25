June 25 (Gracenote) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Quicken Loans National at the par-71 course on Saturday in Bethesda, Maryland -15 Billy Hurley III (U.S.) 66 65 67 -13 Ernie Els (South Africa) 66 69 65 -12 Jon Rahm (Spain) 64 67 70 -10 Webb Simpson (U.S.) 67 68 68 Bill Haas (U.S.) 66 69 68 -8 Harold Varner III (U.S.) 66 69 70 Vijay Singh (Fiji) 68 66 71 -7 Robert Garrigus (U.S.) 67 69 70 Erik Compton (U.S.) 68 70 68 -6 Gary Woodland (U.S.) 69 69 69 Aaron Baddeley (Australia) 73 68 66 Wesley Bryan (U.S.) 66 74 67 Wes Roach (U.S.) 72 69 66 -5 Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 70 69 69 Nick Taylor (Canada) 69 70 69 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 68 70 70 Kevin Streelman (U.S.) 71 68 69 Justin Thomas (U.S.) 69 69 70 -4 David Hearn (Canada) 70 67 72 Sam Saunders (U.S.) 67 70 72 An Byeong-Hun (Korea) 69 68 72 Mark Hubbard (U.S.) 67 69 73 Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 68 68 73 Daniel Summerhays (U.S.) 70 69 70 Rob Oppenheim (U.S.) 69 71 69 -3 Jason Kokrak (U.S.) 69 69 72 Michael Kim (U.S.) 68 70 72 Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 70 68 72 Marc Leishman (Australia) 67 71 72 Tyrone Van Aswegen (South Africa) 69 70 71 Hudson Swafford (U.S.) 70 69 71 Robert Streb (U.S.) 69 70 71 Smylie Kaufman (U.S.) 67 73 70 Andres Gonzales (U.S.) 69 72 69 -2 Brendan Steele (U.S.) 73 69 69 Sean O'Hair (U.S.) 68 72 71 Kyle Reifers (U.S.) 66 71 74 Chesson Hadley (U.S.) 68 73 70 Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 67 72 72 Shawn Stefani (U.S.) 71 70 70 Chad Collins (U.S.) 72 69 70 Patrick Rodgers (U.S.) 70 69 72 Francesco Molinari (Italy) 69 73 69 John Senden (Australia) 67 70 74 Jim Herman (U.S.) 69 71 71 -1 Lucas Glover (U.S.) 68 71 73 Patton Kizzire (U.S.) 70 71 71 Chris Stroud (U.S.) 69 71 72 Brian Harman (U.S.) 69 73 70 Tony Finau (U.S.) 69 73 70 Jim Furyk (U.S.) 73 68 71 Steve Marino (U.S.) 67 74 71 Chez Reavie (U.S.) 72 70 70 Kyle Stanley (U.S.) 69 73 70 Martin Laird (Britain) 68 72 72 Derek Fathauer (U.S.) 71 70 71 Bryson DeChambeau (U.S.) 70 71 71 0 Chris Kirk (U.S.) 72 70 71 Fabian Gomez (Argentina) 67 74 72 Arjun Atwal (India) 70 70 73 Rod Pampling (Australia) 70 71 72 Ben Martin (U.S.) 72 68 73 James Hahn (U.S.) 70 72 71 Dawie Van der Walt (South Africa) 70 70 73 1 Will MacKenzie (U.S.) 68 71 75 Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela) 65 76 73 John Huh (U.S.) 72 69 73 Blayne Barber (U.S.) 68 73 73 2 Roberto Castro (U.S.) 71 71 73 Camilo Villegas (Colombia) 66 72 77 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 74 66 75 Zachary Blair (U.S.) 71 70 74 3 Luke Guthrie (U.S.) 71 71 74 4 Jamie Lovemark (U.S.) 66 75 76 Tom Hoge (U.S.) 69 72 76 Anirban Lahiri (India) 71 71 75 5 Scott Langley (U.S.) 68 73 77 6 Jon Curran (U.S.) 69 73 77