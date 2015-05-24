May 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Colonial Invitational at the par-70 course on Sunday in Fort Worth, Texas -12 Chris Kirk (U.S.) 68 69 65 66 -11 Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 67 69 66 67 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 64 73 67 65 Jason Bohn (U.S.) 69 69 68 63 -10 Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 67 69 67 67 George McNeill (U.S.) 65 69 69 67 Pat Perez (U.S.) 69 69 68 64 Ian Poulter (Britain) 65 67 68 70 Adam Hadwin (Canada) 69 66 69 66 -9 Jerry Kelly (U.S.) 67 70 67 67 Colt Knost (U.S.) 66 73 66 66 Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 66 69 66 70 Brian Harman (U.S.) 68 66 69 68 Ben Martin (U.S.) 66 71 68 66 Rory Sabbatini (South Africa) 67 70 66 68 Danny Lee (New Zealand) 66 69 70 66 Kevin Na (U.S.) 64 66 69 72 -8 John Huh (U.S.) 70 68 70 64 -7 Zach Johnson (U.S.) 70 69 67 67 Robert Streb (U.S.) 71 68 68 66 Tony Finau (U.S.) 67 72 66 68 Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 71 68 68 66 Shawn Stefani (U.S.) 67 69 69 68 -6 Russell Knox (Britain) 71 67 69 67 Chesson Hadley (U.S.) 70 71 67 66 Adam Scott (Australia) 72 66 66 70 -5 Scott Langley (U.S.) 68 72 68 67 Fabian Gomez (Argentina) 70 69 67 69 Nick Taylor (Canada) 68 68 68 71 Steve Stricker (U.S.) 67 70 71 67 Luke Guthrie (U.S.) 66 74 68 67 Marc Leishman (Australia) 66 69 70 70 -4 William McGirt (U.S.) 73 66 67 70 Jon Curran (U.S.) 68 72 68 68 Scott Brown (U.S.) 70 71 67 68 Jeff Overton (U.S.) 67 73 70 66 David Lingmerth (Sweden) 71 70 70 65 Jim Herman (U.S.) 71 68 70 67 Erik Compton (U.S.) 73 65 69 69 David Hearn (Canada) 66 75 69 66 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 70 69 68 69 Boo Weekley (U.S.) 64 69 71 72 -2 Martin Laird (Britain) 69 68 72 69 Jason Dufner (U.S.) 68 72 67 71 Brendon Todd (U.S.) 70 67 71 70 Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 68 70 71 69 Ryo Ishikawa (Japan) 64 74 69 71 Scott Piercy (U.S.) 70 69 68 71 Lucas Glover (U.S.) 70 71 69 68 Geoff Ogilvy (Australia) 69 70 70 69 Vijay Singh (Fiji) 69 66 69 74 Paul Casey (Britain) 69 71 69 69 -1 Hunter Mahan (U.S.) 67 71 71 70 Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela) 68 73 68 70 Billy Hurley III (U.S.) 70 70 69 70 Graham DeLaet (Canada) 70 68 67 74 Martin Flores (U.S.) 72 69 68 70 0 Kevin Streelman (U.S.) 71 69 66 74 Daniel Summerhays (U.S.) 68 71 68 73 Carlos Ortiz (Mexico) 70 70 69 71 Bryce Molder (U.S.) 72 68 68 72 1 Steve Flesch (U.S.) 71 69 68 73 Zachary Blair (U.S.) 66 71 70 74 Brian Stuard (U.S.) 71 69 70 71 2 Alex Prugh (U.S.) 72 69 70 71 Angel Cabrera (Argentina) 70 71 70 71 Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 72 66 72 72 Scott Pinckney (U.S.) 70 70 67 75 Yang Gunn (Korea) 67 70 71 74 Kim Meen-Whee (Korea) 72 68 71 71 3 Andres Gonzales (U.S.) 68 73 70 72 Ben Crane (U.S.) 66 73 72 72