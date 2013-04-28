April 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour New Orleans Classic at the par-72 course on Sunday in Avondale, Louisiana 268 Billy Horschel (U.S.) 67 71 66 64 269 D.A. Points (U.S.) 66 68 70 65 271 Kyle Stanley (U.S.) 72 67 65 67 273 Bobby Gates (U.S.) 67 70 70 66 Lucas Glover (U.S.) 65 67 70 71 274 Boo Weekley (U.S.) 65 68 73 68 Harris English (U.S.) 68 70 69 67 275 Aaron Watkins (U.S.) 71 69 70 65 John Peterson (U.S.) 71 67 70 67 Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 70 68 70 67 Lee Dong-Hwan (South Korea) 70 70 68 67 Luke Guthrie (U.S.) 67 71 69 68 Kevin Stadler (U.S.) 68 72 65 70 Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 67 71 66 71 276 Bubba Watson (U.S.) 73 65 72 66 Ernie Els (South Africa) 67 69 72 68 Peter Tomasulo (U.S.) 73 67 68 68 Justin Rose (Britain) 68 69 70 69 Nick Watney (U.S.) 69 69 69 69 Henrik Norlander (Sweden) 71 70 65 70 277 Brandt Jobe (U.S.) 70 70 69 68 Retief Goosen (South Africa) 71 70 68 68 Steve LeBrun (U.S.) 70 68 72 67 Morgan Hoffmann (U.S.) 66 69 73 69 Richard Lee (U.S.) 70 69 69 69 Chris Kirk (U.S.) 67 72 69 69 David Hearn (Canada) 71 69 68 69 Joey Snyder III (U.S.) 72 67 72 66 Ken Duke (U.S.) 70 69 68 70 Ken Looper (U.S.) 73 66 67 71 278 Luke List (U.S.) 71 70 68 69 279 Ryan Palmer (U.S.) 70 70 69 70 Fabian Gomez (Argentina) 71 70 68 70 Doug LaBelle II (U.S.) 70 67 73 69 Brian Davis (Britain) 68 69 73 69 Brendan Steele (U.S.) 70 71 70 68 Stephen Ames (Canada) 67 72 69 71 Matt Every (U.S.) 68 72 71 68 Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 67 73 71 68 Matt Jones (Australia) 67 71 73 68 Tommy Gainey (U.S.) 68 71 73 67 280 Jeff Overton (U.S.) 73 68 69 70 Rod Pampling (Australia) 71 70 67 72 Jason Dufner (U.S.) 70 71 67 72 Scott Brown (U.S.) 69 71 72 68 Ricky Barnes (U.S.) 64 76 66 74 281 Andrew Svoboda (U.S.) 70 70 69 72 Sean O'Hair (U.S.) 70 70 70 71 Roberto Castro (U.S.) 71 70 68 72 Derek Ernst (U.S.) 73 67 70 71 Jerry Kelly (U.S.) 70 67 71 73 George McNeill (U.S.) 74 67 70 70 Hunter Haas (U.S.) 72 69 70 70 Stuart Appleby (Australia) 70 70 71 70 Michael Letzig (U.S.) 72 68 72 69 Jason Bohn (U.S.) 68 71 73 69 David Toms (U.S.) 72 68 73 68 Graham DeLaet (Canada) 68 71 74 68 282 Chad Campbell (U.S.) 68 71 72 71 Jason Kokrak (U.S.) 68 71 73 70 Chris DiMarco (U.S.) 68 70 75 69 283 J.J. Henry (U.S.) 68 72 72 71 284 Jeff Maggert (U.S.) 70 67 73 74 285 Gary Woodland (U.S.) 68 70 73 74 286 Steven Bowditch (Australia) 73 67 71 75 Greg Chalmers (Australia) 70 71 71 74 Trevor Immelman (South Africa) 68 73 71 74 287 Lee Williams (U.S.) 70 71 73 73 288 Colt Knost (U.S.) 72 68 74 74 289 Jonas Blixt (Sweden) 71 69 74 75 292 Guan Tianlang (China) 72 69 77 74