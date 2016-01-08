Jan 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Tournament of Champions at the par-73 course on Thursday in Kapalua, Hawaii
-8 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 65
-7 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 66
-6 Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 67
J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 67
Danny Lee (New Zealand) 67
-5 Fabian Gomez (Argentina) 68
-4 Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 69
Bubba Watson (U.S.) 69
Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 69
Steven Bowditch (Australia) 69
Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 69
-3 Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 70
Jason Day (Australia) 70
Justin Thomas (U.S.) 70
Chris Kirk (U.S.) 70
Smylie Kaufman (U.S.) 70
Padraig Harrington (Ireland) 70
Matt Every (U.S.) 70
-2 Peter Malnati (U.S.) 71
Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 71
David Lingmerth (Sweden) 71
Russell Knox (Britain) 71
Bill Haas (U.S.) 71
Scott Piercy (U.S.) 71
-1 Alex Cejka (Germany) 72
0 Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 73
2 Zach Johnson (U.S.) 75
Troy Merritt (U.S.) 75
Davis Love III (U.S.) 75
Graeme McDowell (Britain) 75
3 James Hahn (U.S.) 76
4 J.J. Henry (U.S.) 77
DNS Jim Furyk (U.S.)