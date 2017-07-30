FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
19 hours ago
Golf-U.S. PGA Tour Canadian Open scores
#TopNews
#Business
#SpecialReports
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Punjab, Maharashtra warn cotton farmers on pest attacks
Agriculture
Punjab, Maharashtra warn cotton farmers on pest attacks
As food prices slump, pressure grows for more interest rate cuts
Economy
As food prices slump, pressure grows for more interest rate cuts
How China’s biggest bank got ensnared in laundering probe
Reuters Investigates
How China’s biggest bank got ensnared in laundering probe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Golf News
July 30, 2017 / 10:46 PM / 19 hours ago

Golf-U.S. PGA Tour Canadian Open scores

5 Min Read

    July 30 (Gracenote) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Canadian Open at the par-72 course on Sunday in Oakville, ON 
PLAY-OFF 
1  Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela) after 1 
2  Charley Hoffman (U.S.)      after 1 
REGULAR ROUNDS 
-21 Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela)       66 69 67 65 
    Charley Hoffman (U.S.)            68 66 65 68 
-20 Ian Poulter (Britain)             67 69 68 64 
-19 Gary Woodland (U.S.)              70 63 68 68 
-18 Robert Garrigus (U.S.)            70 69 62 69 
    Tony Finau (U.S.)                 69 67 66 68 
    Brandon Hagy (U.S.)               65 68 69 68 
-17 Kevin Chappell (U.S.)             65 69 66 71 
    Dustin Johnson (U.S.)             67 69 68 67 
-16 Seamus Power (Ireland)            68 70 68 66 
    Andres Gonzales (U.S.)            67 69 66 70 
    James Hahn (U.S.)                 66 73 67 66 
    Sean O'Hair (U.S.)                69 68 70 65 
-15 Keegan Bradley (U.S.)             67 69 72 65 
    J.B. Holmes (U.S.)                67 70 68 68 
    Pan Cheng Tsung (Chinese Taipei)  72 66 67 68 
    Matt Every (U.S.)                 65 68 70 70 
    Vijay Singh (Fiji)                66 68 71 68 
-14 Martin Flores (U.S.)              66 66 72 70 
    Kramer Hickok (U.S.)              67 71 67 69 
    Tyrone Van Aswegen (South Africa) 66 70 67 71 
    Sam Saunders (U.S.)               68 67 67 72 
-13 Rory Sabbatini (South Africa)     70 66 67 72 
    Harold Varner III (U.S.)          69 65 69 72 
    Noh Seung-Yul (Korea)             69 67 71 68 
    Chez Reavie (U.S.)                67 69 69 70 
-12 Nick Watney (U.S.)                68 69 68 71 
    David Lingmerth (Sweden)          67 70 68 71 
    Smylie Kaufman (U.S.)             66 71 68 71 
-11 Luke List (U.S.)                  72 68 67 70 
    Blayne Barber (U.S.)              69 68 72 68 
-10 Danny Lee (New Zealand)           72 68 70 68 
    Jim Herman (U.S.)                 66 73 71 68 
    Ryan Ruffels (Australia)          67 67 68 76 
    Matt Kuchar (U.S.)                71 68 70 69 
    Tag Ridings (U.S.)                67 69 73 69 
    Hudson Swafford (U.S.)            65 72 71 70 
    Mackenzie Hughes (Canada)         67 69 74 68 
    Tom Hoge (U.S.)                   71 68 70 69 
    Chad Campbell (U.S.)              66 69 68 75 
    Juan Sebastian Munoz (Colombia)   69 69 71 69 
-9  J.T. Poston (U.S.)                69 71 69 70 
    Bubba Watson (U.S.)               66 73 71 69 
    Lee McCoy (U.S.)                  68 71 67 73 
    Richy Werenski (U.S.)             67 71 70 71 
    Ricky Barnes (U.S.)               70 70 71 68 
    Daniel Summerhays (U.S.)          67 70 72 70 
-8  Kevin Tway (U.S.)                 67 71 72 70 
    Graham DeLaet (Canada)            68 68 73 71 
    Patrick Cantlay (U.S.)            68 72 69 71 
    Steven Alker (New Zealand)        70 70 69 71 
    Chad Collins (U.S.)               70 69 73 68 
    Sam Horsfield (Britain)           68 70 69 73 
-7  Ben Crane (U.S.)                  68 70 69 74 
    Camilo Villegas (Colombia)        71 69 74 67 
    Ollie Schniederjans (U.S.)        65 71 70 75 
    Steve Wheatcroft (U.S.)           72 68 69 72 
-6  Peter Malnati (U.S.)              66 74 73 69 
    Ryan Armour (U.S.)                71 69 70 72 
    K.J. Choi (Korea)                 66 73 69 74 
    Ryan Blaum (U.S.)                 70 70 72 70 
-5  Andrew Loupe (U.S.)               70 70 71 72 
    Scott Stallings (U.S.)            71 69 67 76 
    Stewart Cink (U.S.)               69 69 71 74 
    Bryce Molder (U.S.)               71 69 70 73 
    Mark Hubbard (U.S.)               67 73 71 72 
-4  Ken Duke (U.S.)                   68 68 74 74 
    Robby Shelton (U.S.)              70 70 73 71 
    Morgan Hoffmann (U.S.)            68 67 74 75 
-3  Carl Pettersson (Sweden)          68 70 72 75 
    Cameron Percy (Australia)         68 71 73 73 
    Andres Romero (Argentina)         70 70 70 75 
    Miguel Angel Carballo (Argentina) 70 69 72 74 
    Chris Kirk (U.S.)                 70 69 70 76 
-2  Jim Furyk (U.S.)                  68 72 71 75 
1   Brett Drewitt (Australia)         68 72 72 77

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.