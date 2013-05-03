May 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Wells Fargo Championship at the par-72 course on Thursday in Charlotte, North Carolina 67 Ryan Moore (U.S.) 67 Nick Watney (U.S.) 67 Robert Garrigus (U.S.) 67 Derek Ernst (U.S.) 67 Rory McIlroy (Britain) 67 Daniel Summerhays (U.S.) 67 Nate Smith (U.S.) 67 68 Boo Weekley (U.S.) 68 Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 68 Zach Johnson (U.S.) 68 Lucas Glover (U.S.) 68 Kevin Streelman (U.S.) 68 Jason Kokrak (U.S.) 68 69 David Hearn (Canada) 69 Robert Karlsson (Sweden) 69 George McNeill (U.S.) 69 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 69 John Rollins (U.S.) 69 Russell Henley (U.S.) 69 Rod Pampling (Australia) 69 Shawn Stefani (U.S.) 69 Steven Bowditch (Australia) 69 70 John Senden (Australia) 70 Webb Simpson (U.S.) 70 Andrew Svoboda (U.S.) 70 Trevor Immelman (South Africa) 70 Gary Woodland (U.S.) 70 James Driscoll (U.S.) 70 Bud Cauley (U.S.) 70 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 70 Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 70 Lee Westwood (Britain) 70 Rory Sabbatini (South Africa) 70 Vaughn Taylor (U.S.) 70 Brian Harman (U.S.) 70 Ross Fisher (Britain) 70 Scott Gardiner (Australia) 70 71 David Lynn (Britain) 71 Chris Stroud (U.S.) 71 Steve Marino (U.S.) 71 Brad Fritsch (Canada) 71 Bobby Gates (U.S.) 71 Peter Tomasulo (U.S.) 71 Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 71 Roberto Castro (U.S.) 71 Dicky Pride (U.S.) 71 D.A. Points (U.S.) 71 Ted Potter Jr. (U.S.) 71 Stuart Appleby (Australia) 71 Jason Bohn (U.S.) 71 Luke List (U.S.) 71 Matteo Manassero (Italy) 71 72 James Hahn (U.S.) 72 Joe Ogilvie (U.S.) 72 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 72 Martin Kaymer (Germany) 72 Chris Kirk (U.S.) 72 Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 72 Jonathan Byrd (U.S.) 72 Mike Weir (Canada) 72 Josh Teater (U.S.) 72 Jeff Gove (U.S.) 72 Jim Herman (U.S.) 72 Troy Matteson (U.S.) 72 Brian Davis (Britain) 72 Jesper Parnevik (Sweden) 72 Bubba Watson (U.S.) 72 Martin Laird (Britain) 72 Sean O'Hair (U.S.) 72 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 72 Lee Dong-Hwan (South Korea) 72 73 Matt Jones (Australia) 73 Richard Lee (U.S.) 73 Chez Reavie (U.S.) 73 Ryo Ishikawa (Japan) 73 Hunter Mahan (U.S.) 73 J.J. Henry (U.S.) 73 Donald Constable (U.S.) 73 Jerry Kelly (U.S.) 73 Kevin Sutherland (U.S.) 73 Will Claxton (U.S.) 73 John Peterson (U.S.) 73 Kelly Mitchum (U.S.) 73 Fabian Gomez (Argentina) 73 Martin Flores (U.S.) 73 Kevin Stadler (U.S.) 73 Scott Langley (U.S.) 73 Angel Cabrera (Argentina) 73 Jeff Maggert (U.S.) 73 Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 73 Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 73 Casey Wittenberg (U.S.) 73 Lee Williams (U.S.) 73 Jack Fields (U.S.) 73 74 Colt Knost (U.S.) 74 Noh Seung-Yul (South Korea) 74 David Lingmerth (Sweden) 74 Scott Brown (U.S.) 74 Wes Short Jr. (U.S.) 74 Tommy Gainey (U.S.) 74 Michael Letzig (U.S.) 74 Justin Hicks (U.S.) 74 Bo Van Pelt (U.S.) 74 Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 74 John Merrick (U.S.) 74 Ben Curtis (U.S.) 74 Geoff Ogilvy (Australia) 74 Kyle Stanley (U.S.) 74 John Huh (U.S.) 74 Luke Guthrie (U.S.) 74 Andres Romero (Argentina) 74 Camilo Villegas (Colombia) 74 Ricky Barnes (U.S.) 74 Ken Duke (U.S.) 74 Henrik Norlander (Sweden) 74 Doug LaBelle II (U.S.) 74 Charles Frost (U.S.) 74 75 Tag Ridings (U.S.) 75 Johnson Wagner (U.S.) 75 Hunter Haas (U.S.) 75 Robert Streb (U.S.) 75 Brandt Jobe (U.S.) 75 Chad Campbell (U.S.) 75 Neal Lancaster (U.S.) 75 Nicholas Thompson (U.S.) 75 Brendan Steele (U.S.) 75 76 Pat Perez (U.S.) 76 Erik Compton (U.S.) 76 Scott Verplank (U.S.) 76 Jonas Blixt (Sweden) 76 Eric Meierdierks (U.S.) 76 Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 76 Robert Allenby (Australia) 76 Tom Gillis (U.S.) 76 Joey Snyder III (U.S.) 76 Aaron Watkins (U.S.) 76 Park Jin (South Korea) 76 Cameron Percy (Australia) 76 Alistair Presnell (Australia) 76 77 Andres Gonzales (U.S.) 77 Stephen Ames (Canada) 77 Scott Stallings (U.S.) 77 Michael Bradley (U.S.) 77 Greg Owen (Britain) 77 Darron Stiles (U.S.) 77 Steve LeBrun (U.S.) 77 Joey McLister (U.S.) 77 Justin Bolli (U.S.) 77 78 David Mathis (U.S.) 78 Brian Stuard (U.S.) 78 Charlie Beljan (U.S.) 78 Ben Kohles (U.S.) 78 Morgan Hoffmann (U.S.) 78 79 Bill Haas (U.S.) 79 Paul Haley II (U.S.) 79 80 Padraig Harrington (Ireland) 80