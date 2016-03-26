March 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Puerto Rico Open at the par-72 course on Saturday in Rio Grande -11 Ian Poulter (Britain) 71 66 68 -10 Steve Marino (U.S.) 70 67 69 Jonathan Byrd (U.S.) 70 68 68 Tony Finau (U.S.) 69 70 67 -9 Scott Brown (U.S.) 71 69 67 Aaron Baddeley (Australia) 66 72 69 Rafael Campos (Puerto Rico) 64 71 72 -8 Nick Taylor (Canada) 70 71 67 Will MacKenzie (U.S.) 66 71 71 Kyle Reifers (U.S.) 67 70 71 Fredrik Jacobson (Sweden) 69 69 70 -7 Derek Fathauer (U.S.) 70 68 71 Rodolfo Cazaubon (Mexico) 70 70 69 Graham DeLaet (Canada) 70 69 70 Jorge Fernandez Valdes (Argentina) 72 69 68 Mark Hubbard (U.S.) 67 70 72 Alex Cejka (Germany) 66 71 72 -6 Cameron Percy (Australia) 69 71 70 -5 Kelly Kraft (U.S.) 72 69 70 Erik Compton (U.S.) 71 70 70 Luke Guthrie (U.S.) 69 70 72 Andres Romero (Argentina) 70 73 68 Cameron Smith (Australia) 72 69 70 Scott Langley (U.S.) 72 70 69 David Toms (U.S.) 73 69 69 Patrick Rodgers (U.S.) 69 70 72 Tim Wilkinson (New Zealand) 71 71 69 Luke List (U.S.) 70 70 71 -4 Brice Garnett (U.S.) 72 71 69 Rod Pampling (Australia) 69 72 71 Billy Mayfair (U.S.) 67 74 71 Boo Weekley (U.S.) 72 71 69 Tyler Aldridge (U.S.) 69 73 70 Henrik Norlander (Sweden) 72 70 70 Michael Bradley (U.S.) 67 72 73 -3 George Coetzee (South Africa) 71 69 73 Thomas Aiken (South Africa) 72 71 70 Retief Goosen (South Africa) 73 69 71 Kim Meen-Whee (Korea) 71 71 71 Frank Lickliter II (U.S.) 66 72 75 Scott Pinckney (U.S.) 71 72 70 George McNeill (U.S.) 65 71 77 Adam Svensson (Canada) 67 76 70 John Rollins (U.S.) 71 72 70 -2 Bronson Burgoon (U.S.) 69 68 77 Sam Saunders (U.S.) 71 69 74 Luke Donald (Britain) 69 73 72 Chad Collins (U.S.) 70 73 71 Michael Thompson (U.S.) 68 74 72 Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela) 69 72 73 Bryce Molder (U.S.) 70 70 74 -1 Ricky Barnes (U.S.) 71 71 73 Dean Burmester (South Africa) 69 71 75 Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 71 71 73 Chris Stroud (U.S.) 71 71 73 Tim Herron (U.S.) 68 75 72 0 Darron Stiles (U.S.) 67 75 74 Ken Duke (U.S.) 72 70 74 Derek Ernst (U.S.) 69 74 73 Ted Purdy (U.S.) 70 73 73 Andrew Landry (U.S.) 71 72 73 D.J. Trahan (U.S.) 71 69 76 1 Tyrone Van Aswegen (South Africa) 70 73 74 D.A. Points (U.S.) 69 72 76 Jerry Kelly (U.S.) 74 69 74 2 Steve Wheatcroft (U.S.) 71 72 75 Hiroshi Iwata (Japan) 69 73 76 Gregory Bourdy (France) 69 72 77 3 Trevor Immelman (South Africa) 69 70 80 4 Dawie Van der Walt (South Africa) 73 69 78