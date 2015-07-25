July 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Canadian Open at the par-72 course on Saturday in Oakville, ON -15 David Hearn (Canada) 69 64 68 -13 Jason Day (Australia) 68 66 69 Bubba Watson (U.S.) 68 67 68 -12 Michael Putnam (U.S.) 71 65 68 Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 68 68 68 -11 Chad Campbell (U.S.) 67 63 75 Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 64 72 69 Johnson Wagner (U.S.) 67 66 72 Jim Furyk (U.S.) 68 69 68 Camilo Villegas (Colombia) 69 69 67 -10 Alex Prugh (U.S.) 67 70 69 Ricky Barnes (U.S.) 68 70 68 Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 71 66 69 Ollie Schniederjans (U.S.) 71 69 66 Erik Compton (U.S.) 66 69 71 -9 Pat Perez (U.S.) 69 69 69 Jonas Blixt (Sweden) 69 69 69 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 69 69 69 Austin Cook (U.S.) 68 70 69 -8 Hudson Swafford (U.S.) 71 68 69 Roberto Castro (U.S.) 69 72 67 Cameron Percy (Australia) 72 67 69 James Hahn (U.S.) 71 68 69 Adam Hadwin (Canada) 74 67 67 Brian Harman (U.S.) 65 67 76 -7 Nick Watney (U.S.) 73 66 70 Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela) 71 70 68 Jeff Overton (U.S.) 72 68 69 Scott Langley (U.S.) 69 71 69 Adam Svensson (Canada) 69 73 67 Derek Fathauer (U.S.) 72 70 67 Tom Hoge (U.S.) 70 70 69 Brian Davis (Britain) 69 73 67 Stewart Cink (U.S.) 68 73 68 Tyrone Van Aswegen (South Africa) 66 75 68 Chad Collins (U.S.) 70 70 69 Scott Pinckney (U.S.) 68 68 73 -6 Rory Sabbatini (South Africa) 72 69 69 Hunter Mahan (U.S.) 68 72 70 J.J. Henry (U.S.) 72 67 71 Eric Axley (U.S.) 67 68 75 Zachary Blair (U.S.) 69 70 71 Vaughn Taylor (U.S.) 65 71 74 Ben Crane (U.S.) 73 67 70 Daniel Summerhays (U.S.) 73 69 68 Mark Wilson (U.S.) 70 68 72 Sam Saunders (U.S.) 70 69 71 -5 Justin Leonard (U.S.) 72 66 73 Brian Stuard (U.S.) 69 72 70 Andrew Svoboda (U.S.) 72 70 69 Andres Gonzales (U.S.) 70 67 74 Andres Romero (Argentina) 68 73 70 William McGirt (U.S.) 67 69 75 Jim Herman (U.S.) 67 75 69 Tim Wilkinson (New Zealand) 72 70 69 Tim Clark (South Africa) 72 67 72 -4 D.A. Points (U.S.) 69 72 71 Alex Cejka (Germany) 72 70 70 Heath Slocum (U.S.) 68 74 70 Carlos Ortiz (Mexico) 71 69 72 Steve Stricker (U.S.) 69 72 71 Chez Reavie (U.S.) 69 67 76 Martin Flores (U.S.) 68 74 70 J.J. Spaun (U.S.) 67 72 73 Colt Knost (U.S.) 68 69 75 -3 Andrew Putnam (U.S.) 69 71 73 Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 71 66 76 Nick Taylor (Canada) 70 72 71 Steve Wheatcroft (U.S.) 66 72 75 -2 K.J. Choi (Korea) 69 72 73 Ryan Palmer (U.S.) 71 71 72 Angel Cabrera (Argentina) 73 69 72 Tony Finau (U.S.) 71 70 73 Scott Verplank (U.S.) 72 70 72 Tom Gillis (U.S.) 73 68 73 Retief Goosen (South Africa) 69 71 74 Chesson Hadley (U.S.) 67 74 73 Luke Donald (Britain) 72 70 72