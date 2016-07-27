Golf - British Open - Australia's Adam Scott hits out of the bunker on the first hole during the third round - Royal Troon, Scotland, Britain - 16/07/2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne/Files

Battling nerves will be the biggest challenge for Adam Scott in this week's PGA Championship, as the Australian golfer looks to add to his sole major victory at the 2013 Masters.

The 36-year-old triumphed in the WGC-Cadillac Championship and the Honda Classic this year, but failed on the big stage, his best showing in a major in 2016 being a tied 18th finish in the U.S. Open.

The world number eight said he will look to stay relaxed at the Baltusrol Golf Club in New Jersey.

"You just have to go out there with a core belief you are going to play really well," Scott told Australian media.

"Sometimes that is hard in majors as you work yourself up and get a bit tense and tight and it is hard to let go and swing as freely as you like.

"I have myself in the mindset from the start of the year where there is no consequence -- just go and play. Don't be so tight out there, just let it all go and see if it happens."

Scott, who will tee off in the first round alongside American Keegan Bradley and Jamie Donaldson of Wales, said the limelight on defending champion Jason Day, Dustin Johnson and Jordan Spieth will take pressure off his shoulders.

"I haven't been able to get any momentum this summer so I am completely under the radar but there is a fair (course) set up this week," he added.

"There is a bit more level of comfort, there is room to drive it, it's not super penal and it is going to suit me just fine.

"It would make for a great year to win a major after a really hot start and also I'm looking for momentum to go into the last four FedEx Cup events to hopefully create a chance to win the FedEx Cup.

(Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)