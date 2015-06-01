June 1 Australian Adam Scott says he will reunite with his former caddie Steve Williams in a bid to help reignite his game at the final three majors of the year over the next three months.

Scott will use New Zealander Williams as his bagman at the June 18-21 U.S. Open, the British Open, the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational and the PGA Championship, according to PGATour.com.

"Steve was adamant that he was not going to caddie in 2015, so he took some convincing, but I am very happy he's agreed to help out," said former Masters champion Scott.

"We've had great success together, so I'm looking forward to being on the links with Steve again."

Scott, whose world ranking has slipped to 12th from the top spot a year ago, has recorded just one top-10 in nine starts on the 2014-15 PGA Tour, a share of fourth at the WGC-Cadillac Championship in March.

He tied for 38th at the season's opening major, the Masters in April, and decided to part company with his interim caddie, Zimbabwean Mike Kerr, last week before reuniting with Williams.

Scott and Williams worked together for more than three years, their crowning achievement coming with victory at the 2013 Masters, before they parted ways in September last year.

Williams, who worked for 14-time major winner Tiger Woods during the peak years of the American's career, had told Scott that he did not want to continue full-time as a caddie. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Frank Pingue)