By Mark Lamport-Stokes
| KIAWAH ISLAND, South Carolina
says he is "fired up" for this week's PGA Championship at Kiawah
Island and would dearly love the chance to bury memories of his
stunning late collapse at last month's British Open.
The Australian squandered a four-shot lead with four holes
to play at Royal Lytham but believes he is ready to take
advantage should he find himself in contention this week on the
Ocean Course in the year's final major.
"If I was in that position again, I'd feel like I'm playing
pretty good," Scott told reporters at Kiawah Island on Wednesday
while preparing for Thursday's opening round. "So at that point,
I'd be quite confident.
"The couple of things that I took out of it (the British
Open), hopefully I'd put into practice at that point and not let
that happen again. It's certainly not something you'd like to
make a habit of, and I never have.
"I've generally been a good closer of golf tournaments in my
career. If I was in that position, I'd like to turn it around
this time and close the golf tournament out."
Scott closed with a 75 at Royal Lytham to hand a one-stroke
victory to South African Ernie Els but he was delighted with the
superb golf he played for the first 68 holes.
"Absolutely I take a positive from it," said the
32-year-old, who has yet to win a major title. "I played maybe
the best golf of my career for the whole week, really.
Unfortunately I didn't get a win.
"But even with the last four holes, taking it as a whole, I
played spectacular golf for such a long period of time in a
major championship. That's something I've been working to do for
my whole career and finally that's happened."
Scott tied for 45th at last week's WGC-Bridgestone
Invitational in his first tournament back since the British
Open, and felt he needed that event to get the British Open "out
of the system".
He added: "I was ready to play last week, but didn't play
that well and lost my rhythm slightly throughout the week with
my swing.
"But I've got one out of the system after the Open, and it's
certainly great to have another crack at a major so soon after.
That great play wasn't that long ago, so it won't be that hard
for me to find again I think."
Scott, a nine-times winner on the PGA Tour, will tee off
with American Hunter Mahan and Spaniard Sergio Garcia in
Thursday's opening round on the Ocean Course.
