June 27 The PGA Tour will have two new title sponsors for its 2016-17 season as it reverts back to traditional dates after changes for this year to accommodate golf's return to the Olympic Games, the Tour said on Monday.

The sport's most lucrative circuit starts in mid-October and will comprise 47 tournaments before it concludes with the Sept. 21-24 Tour Championship in Atlanta, the last of the four prestigious FedExCup playoff events.

Supermarket chain Safeway takes over as sponsor of the season-opening Safeway Open from Oct. 13-16 at Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa, California, while luxury car brand Genesis backs the long established event at iconic Riviera Country Club.

The newly named Genesis Open will be played at Riviera in Los Angeles from Feb. 16-19.

The elite World Golf Championship (WGC) events, one rung down from the four majors, will open with the HSBC Champions in Shanghai, China in October followed by the newly named Mexico Championship in Mexico City from March 2-5.

Next up is the Dell Match Play from May 22-26 before the WGC series concludes with the Bridgestone Invitational in Akron, Ohio from Aug. 3-6.

The U.S. Open will be held at Erin Hills in Hartford, Wisconsin for the first time, from June 15-18, while the British Open will return to Royal Birkdale in Lancashire, England from July 20-23.

The season's final major, the PGA Championship, will be staged at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina from Aug. 10-13, after being brought forward to July this year due to the men's competition at the Rio Games being played from Aug. 11-14. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Larry Fine)