Feb 4 American Spencer Levin ended up with a five-shot lead when the frost-delayed second round of the Phoenix Open was completed in Scottsdale, Arizona on Saturday.

Compatriot Harrison Frazar had been just three strokes behind with three holes left when play was halted in fading light on Friday but he finished par-bogey-bogey for a four-under 67.

That left Frazar at nine-under 133, five adrift of Levin who had taken control of the tournament with a flawless eight-under 63 at the TPC Scottsdale on Friday.

Levin's 14-under total of 128 matches the third-lowest after 36 holes at the event, surpassed only by Mark Calcavecchia's 125 in 2001 and Steve Jones' 126 in 1997.

World number six Webb Simpson (69) and fellow-American John Huh (66), who both completed their second rounds on Friday, were tied for third at eight-under 134.

Thirty-four players had to complete the first round on Saturday morning following two consecutive days of one-hour frost delays at the TPC Scottsdale.

Of those, only Frazar was in position to threaten Levin's commanding lead but he failed to do so over his last three holes.

Levin, whose best PGA Tour finish was second place at last year's Mayakoba Golf Classic, planned to maintain the same strategy that had lifted him to the top of the leaderboard.

"You don't want to get too tentative or play away from shots, and that's what I'm learning," the 27-year-old said.

"If you want to play well and make birdies you can't do that, so I'm just going to try and stay as aggressive as I can the next two days."

The cut fell at even-par 142 with former major winners Davis Love III of the United States, South Korea's Yang Yong-eun and Angel Cabrera of Argentina among those failing to advance. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by John Mehaffey)