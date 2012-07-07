July 7 American Webb Simpson remained a stroke in front of the chasing pack when the weather-delayed second round of the Greenbrier Classic was completed on Saturday at White Sulphur Springs in West Virginia.

Compatriot Martin Flores had the best chance to close the gap at the top but he parred his final two holes on the Old White TPC Course for a two-under-par 68 to stay a shot behind in a five-way tie for second place.

Level with Flores at eight under were fellow Americans Jonathan Byrd (68), PGA Tour rookie Charlie Beljan (62), Jeff Maggert (68) and Jerry Kelly (66).

As expected, the cut fell at one-under 139 with 14-times major champion Tiger Woods and former world number two Phil Mickelson the biggest names who failed to advance.

Twelve players had to finish off the second round on Saturday after play had been suspended for almost 2-1/2 hours the previous day due to the threat of lightning.

U.S. Open champion Simpson took control of the tournament with a flawless four-birdie 66 on Friday, sinking a six-foot birdie putt on the 18th green to move one stroke clear with a nine-under total of 131.

Woods is the hottest player on the PGA Tour with three victories in his last seven events but he missed the cut on the U.S. circuit for only the ninth time as a professional, finishing one shot outside the cutline.

Left-hander Mickelson was a further two strokes back as the two golfing heavyweights failed to advance to the weekend in the same event for the first time since the 1993 Byron Nelson Championship.

"I didn't quite have it," a frustrated Woods said after mixing four birdies with three bogeys. "I drove it really good and I just did not have the feel for the distances.

"The ball was just going forever. I know we're at altitude, but I just couldn't get the ball hit pin high no matter what I did and, subsequently, I made some bogeys."

Asked if he would be able to rectify his distance control for the July 19-22 British Open at Royal Lytham in England, Woods replied: "Yeah, because it's not going to be this warm and we're not going to be at altitude, we'll be on the beach."

Also missing the Greenbrier Classic cut were former major winners Jim Furyk, Lucas Glover, Justin Leonard and Trevor Immelman. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles)