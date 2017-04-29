April 29 John Senden, a two-time winner on the PGA Tour, is taking an indefinite leave of absence while his teenage son battles a brain tumor, he announced on Saturday.

"Our son is undertaking the biggest challenge of his life thus far having been diagnosed with a brain tumor," the 46-year-old Australian said in a statement.

"As a family, we appreciate the support and kindness that everyone has offered us at this difficult time. Together, we will stand strong to tackle this disease and look forward to the day when Jacob is cancer free."

Jacob, 13, is the only child of Senden and his wife Jackie.

The family live primarily in north Texas.

Senden won the 2006 John Deere Classic and the 2014 Valspar Championship on the PGA Tour.

He also claimed the 2006 Australian Open in his homeland and has long been regarded as one of the best drivers in the game. (Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Clare Fallon)