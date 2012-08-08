KIAWAH ISLAND, South Carolina Aug 8 U.S. Open champion Webb Simpson, one of three players to win a major with the controversial long putter in the past year, has begun practising with a short putter in anticipation of a possible rule change.

Keegan Bradley's victory at last year's PGA Championship heralded the start of a wave of players switching to long putters - of the 'broomstick' or 'belly' variety - with Simpson and then Ernie Els, at last month's British Open, also enjoying major success with the same approach.

The United States Golf Association and the Royal and Ancient, the game's two governing bodies, are expected to discuss the status of 'anchored putters' in September with a ban among the options being considered.

Simpson, bidding for a second title at this week's PGA Championship, says the mere possibility of a ban, even if it may take up to four years to come into effect, is cause enough for him to start preparing for life without the long putter.

"My theory is that I am going to be ready for it," he told reporters at Kiawah Island on Wednesday. "I ordered two Scotty Camerons (short putters) a month ago and I have been working with them.

"I don't want to be surprised by it. I'm almost kind of telling myself to expect it and we'll see what happens.

"I think all players through the years learn how to adapt to certain situations, whether it's conditions of the weather or who you are playing with, so I would put it in that category. I'll just have to learn, relearn to use a short putter."

Simpson, who says the long putter helps him maintain a consistent speed, opposes a ban and believes the benefits of the club have been exaggerated with most of the top-ranked players still using the shorter variety.

"If anybody says it's an advantage, I think you have got to look at the stats and the facts," he said. "To me, to change something that big and to cost manufacturers millions of dollars, you've got to have some pretty good facts.

"Just because some of us are winning majors or tournaments with the belly putter, I don't think that's a good reason to say, hey, we are going to take them away."

Opinion varies over whether a ban would be appropriate with Northern Ireland's Graeme McDowell among several players who would like to see the long putters outlawed.

"I fully expect they'll ban them at some point," 2010 U.S. Open champion McDowell told GolfChannel.com last month. "It's going to be interesting, but I would be in the camp where I would like to see them go."

USGA officials have said that much of their concern about the growth of long putters relates to their increased use among recreational golfers. (Reporting By Simon Evans; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)