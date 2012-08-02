AKRON, Ohio Aug 2 Former shop assistant Lee
Slattery, a self-described slow learner, adapted instantly to
Firestone Country Club as he fired a five-under-par 65 in
Thursday's opening round at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.
Making his first appearance in the elite World Golf
Championships (WGC) event which brings together the game's
leading players, the 33-year-old Briton rocketed into second
place with a haul of six birdies and a lone bogey.
"I drove the ball well, missed a couple of fairways out
there but made a birdie on one of those holes, which was a
bonus," Englishman Slattery told reporters after ending the day
two strokes behind pacesetting American Jim Furyk.
"That's the key around here. You drive the ball well, you
give yourself chances and you can score around here.
"The greens are so pure, (if) you hit it inside 10 feet
here, there's a great chance of a birdie. Today I holed my fair
share of putts ... it was just a great round of golf."
Slattery's professional career has taken several unwelcome
detours, including eight visits to the European Tour qualifying
school before he clinched his maiden victory on the circuit at
last year's Madrid Masters.
"It's been a long transition for me," said the Southport
native who took a job in a men's clothing store after a bout of
glandular fever forced him to quit playing tournament golf for a
while. "I've never been a quick improver. Some guys come out on
tour and take to it quickly.
"But I've been a steady improver over the years. I'm 33
years old, so that's not too bad. Having that win last year and
playing a lot steadier, I'm starting to make the progress which
I always expected to (make) at some stage."
Asked whether he had been at all surprised by his impressive
opening round at Firestone, Slattery replied: "Not really. I've
been playing well for quite a while, just putting the four
rounds together has been a bit of a problem recently.
"I've made a lot of changes with the golf swing and I've
been working on numerous other things as well. We all try and
improve. I've been swinging the club well for a while. I'm just
waiting for a week where it all clicks into place."
