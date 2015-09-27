Sep 26, 2015; Atlanta, GA, USA; Jordan Spieth watches his tee shot on the third hole during the third round of the Tour Championship by Coca-Cola at East Lake Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

ATLANTA Jordan Spieth experienced a slight lull to his sensational season in the last month, but the 22-year-old American has major feelings about a big finish at the Tour Championship and the $10 million FedExCup prize.

"It would be fantastic," Spieth said about the possibility of capping off his breakthrough season with a victory at East Lake on Sunday.

He was speaking after shooting a two-under 68 in the third round and taking a one-shot lead over Swede Henrik Stenson.

Spieth has won four titles this year including the Masters and U.S. Open for his first two majors.

He also finished tied for fourth, one shot out of a playoff, at the British Open and was runner-up at the PGA Championship.

"No matter what, it's a dream come true season. Two majors, a couple other wins, and what we have been able to do consistently this year, that's a huge step up from anything I've ever done," he said. "So I don't need tomorrow to justify it.

"But I'm not going to sit here and say $10 million doesn't mean anything to me, because it does."

Spieth has already collected more than $10.5 million in tour earnings this season.

"It's a fantastic bonus ... all of a sudden they just want to give us more money. So it's fine with me."

Spieth went quiet just as Jason Day caught fire. The Australian has won four of his past six tournaments, while Spieth missed the cut at the first two FedExCup playoff events.

Even so, the Texan knew he would still enter the Tour Championship with a chance to win the grand prize.

Spieth said he has matured since two years ago when he was frustrated in similar conditions at East Lake, home course of the legendary Bobby Jones, and let it affect his play.

Whatever the outcome on Sunday, 2015 has been a good year.

"The whole year it's been about the major championships, and I consider this to be the fifth one at the end.

"So, good opportunity tomorrow. I'm very motivated. It's something I want badly, and it's going to feel a lot like a major championship when I step on the first tee."

