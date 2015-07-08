July 7 Three-times PGA Tour winner Scott Stallings has been suspended for three months for violating the PGA Tour's anti-doping policy, the tour said on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old American, whose most recent victory on tour was at last year's Farmers Insurance Open, turned himself in as soon as he learned of the violation.

"I discovered in February 2015 that I had inadvertently taken a supplement for the prior two months that was not permitted by the PGA Tour," Stallings said in a statement released through the tour.

"I did so on the recommendation of my physician due to chronic fatigue I had felt over a period of time -- not in any way for performance enhancement."

Stallings, ranked 154th in the world, is only the third announced suspension by the tour since it started drug testing in 2008. (Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Frank Pingue)