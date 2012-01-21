Jan 21 Play has been suspended in Saturday's third round of the Humana Challenge at La Quinta, California because of strong winds and sand storms in the Coachella Valley.

Gusts of up to 30mph (48kph) blew across La Quinta Country Club, one of three venues hosting the PGA Tour event, resulting in several tree limbs and palm fronds being strewn over the par-72 layout.

Organisers decided to halt play at all three courses for safety reasons and the players and fans were relocated to the driving ranges or clubhouses.

American Mark Wilson, one of three leaders overnight, was three shots clear of the chasing pack at 21 under par after 15 holes at La Quinta.

Compatriot Ben Crane was alone in second, after 12 holes at La Quinta, with another American, Zach Johnson, a further stroke back at 17 under after 13 holes on the Nicklaus Private course. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles, editing by Tony Jimenez)