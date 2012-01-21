* Third round spills into Sunday

* Gusts of up to 35mph (56kph) affect play (Updates with play suspended for rest of day)

Jan 21 Play was suspended at the Humana Challenge in La Quinta, California on Saturday because of strong winds and sand storms in the Coachella Valley with the unfinished third round spilling over into Sunday.

Organisers said third-round play would resume at 7.30am local (1530 GMT) before Sunday's final round gets underway from 10am (1800 GMT).

"Unfortunately we've got a real dangerous situation at La Quinta," PGA Tour rules official Slugger White told reporters. "We're going to play tomorrow."

American Mark Wilson, one of three leaders overnight, was three shots clear of the chasing pack at 21 under par after 15 holes at La Quinta Country Club.

Compatriot Ben Crane was alone in second, after 12 holes at La Quinta, with another American, Zach Johnson, a further stroke back at 17 under after 13 holes on the Nicklaus Private course.

Gusts of up to 35mph (56kph) blew across La Quinta Country Club, one of three venues hosting the pro-am celebrity event, resulting in several trees being downed with palm fronds strewn over the par-72 layout.

Organisers decided to halt play at all three courses for safety reasons and the players and fans were relocated to the driving ranges or clubhouses. A scoreboard was blown down on the Nicklaus layout but no fans were injured, organisers said.

After a break of more than an hour, officials decided to abandon play for the day and resume the third round on Sunday. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Tony Jimenez and Julian Linden)