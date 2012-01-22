* Third round spills into Sunday
* Gusts of up to 35mph (56kph) hamper play
(Adds further quotes, detail)
Jan 21 Play was suspended at the Humana
Challenge in La Quinta, California on Saturday because of strong
winds and sand storms in the Coachella Valley with the
unfinished third round spilling over into Sunday.
Organisers said third-round play would resume at 7.30am
local (1530 GMT) before Sunday's final round gets underway from
10am (1800 GMT).
"Unfortunately we had a real dangerous situation at La
Quinta," PGA Tour rules official Slugger White told reporters.
"We couldn't get started down there again.
"We knew it was supposed to get bad, but we thought it was
going to be something we could play with, probably 10 to
20-mile-an-hour winds, maybe gusts up to 25. And then the bottom
just fell out on us."
American Mark Wilson, one of three leaders overnight, was
three shots in front at 21 under par after 15 holes at La Quinta
Country Club, one of three venues hosting the pro-am celebrity
event.
Compatriot Ben Crane was alone in second, after 12 holes at
La Quinta, with another American, Zach Johnson, a further stroke
back at 17 under after 13 holes on the Nicklaus Private course.
Gusts of up to 35mph (56kph) blew across La Quinta,
resulting in several trees being toppled with palm fronds strewn
over the par-72 layout.
Organisers decided to halt play at all three courses for
safety reasons and the players and fans were relocated to the
driving ranges or clubhouses. A scoreboard was blown into a lake
on the Palmer layout but no fans were injured at any of the
venues, organisers said.
PLAY ABANDONED
After a break of more than an hour, officials decided to
abandon play for the day and resume the third round on Sunday.
"The mandate is to finish on time on Sunday, and that's what
we're trying to do, 72 holes," White said.
"We may be here Monday, hopefully not, but there could be a
chance we are. So that's always in the mix. The weather forecast
(for Sunday) is good."
Wilson, joint leader overnight with Crane and David Toms,
made a storming start to the third round after teeing off at the
par-four 10th, birdies at the 11th and 12th and an eagle at the
par-five 13th briefly putting him four strokes clear.
Though he bogeyed the 14th, he picked up further shots at
the 15th and the sixth before play was suspended as he prepared
to tee off at the par-three seventh.
"Standing on that seventh tee, 157 yards, having no idea
where the wind's going, pin tucked over the water, when they
blew the horn I wasn't that disappointed," Wilson said.
"It is what it is. We're used to this on the PGA Tour with
the weather, whether it's lightning, rain, wind, fog delays."
Asked if his strategy would change with 21 holes still to
play in regulation, Wilson replied: "With this (pro-am) format
and these golf courses, you've just got to make a lot of
birdies.
"I'm in front but I've got to keep making birdies to win
this thing."
