American journeyman Hudson Swafford birdied three of the last four holes to clinch his first PGA Tour title by one shot on Sunday at the $5.8 million CareerBuilder Challenge in La Quinta, California.

Two strokes off the pace going into the final round on the hosting Stadium Course, Swafford fired a sparkling five-under-par 67 in overcast conditions to hold off a late challenge by third-round leader Adam Hadwin of Canada.

Swafford, who also produced good form last week to tie for 13th at the Sony Open in Hawaii, picked up shots at the 15th, 16th and 17th to move one stroke clear of a congested leaderboard before comfortably parring the last to post a 20-under total of 268.

