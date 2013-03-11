MIAMI, March 10 Tiger Woods won his fifth tournament in his last 19 PGA Tour starts with victory at the WGC-Cadillac Championship on Sunday at Doral, his biggest tournament win since ending his two and a half year drought.

Woods has not, however, won a major championship since the 2008 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines.

The following are Woods's five wins as he builds toward the form that saw him dominate the game before his personal troubles and major swing change.

March 25, 2012: Arnold Palmer Invitational

Woods ended his two and a half year drought on the PGA Tour when he won one of his favourite tournaments with a final round of 70 to finish at 13-under-par at the Bay Hill course where had won six times before.

His 72nd PGA Tour title was his first since the BMW Championship in September 2009.

----

June 3, 2012: Memorial Tournament.

Woods overhauled a fading Spencer Levin and held off a charging Rory Sabbatini with a few moments of magic to win by two shots at Muirfield Village, Dublin, Ohio.

He began the final day four strokes behind the pacesetting Levin and made a fast start before taking control with a spectacular finish that included a chip-in for birdie at 16.

Woods birdied four of the first seven holes and then three of the last four for a five-under-par 67.

----

July 1, 2012: AT&T National.

Tiger overtook Jack Nicklaus for second place on the all-time PGA Tour winners list with victory at Congressional Country Club.

The former world number one captured the 74th PGA Tour title of his career when he shot a final round of two-under-par 69 to finish at eight-under and win by two strokes.

----

Jan. 28, 2013: Farmers Insurance Open

Woods withstood a late bogey, double-bogey, par, bogey wobble in strengthening winds to win by four shots in a fog-delayed final round.

Six strokes in front overnight at 17-under with 11 holes to play in the final round, Woods kept his closest challengers at bay as he closed with a level-par 72 at Torrey Pines for a winning 14-under total of 274.

----

March 10, 2013: WGC-Cadillac Championship

His second victory in his fourth tournament of the year was won in convincing fashion as he won by two strokes over fellow-American Steve Stricker in Miami.

Woods was deadly with his putter needing just 100 putts from 72 holes in the tournament, making 27 birdies in the week at Doral.