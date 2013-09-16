Sept 16 Following is the list of 30 golfers who qualified for next week's Tour Championship in Atlanta following Monday's final round of the BMW Championship at Conway Farms in Lake Forest, Illinois (U.S. unless stated): 1. Tiger Woods 4,352 points 2. Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 4,229 3. Adam Scott (Australia) 4,122 4. Zach Johnson 3,843 5. Matt Kuchar 3,330 6. Steve Stricker 3,180 7. Graham DeLaet (Canada) 3,011 8. Phil Mickelson 2,939 9. Justin Rose (Britain) 2,842 10. Brandt Snedeker 2,726 11. Jim Furyk 2,718 12. Nick Watney 2,693 13. Jordan Spieth 2,519 14. Jason Day (Australia) 2,347 15. Hunter Mahan 2,164 16. Keegan Bradley 2,138 17. Gary Woodland 2,026 18. Bill Haas 1,923 19. Kevin Streelman 1,895 20. Jason Dufner 1,861 21. Webb Simpson 1,758 22. Billy Horschel 1,746 23. Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 1,719 24. Roberto Castro 1,678 25. Sergio Garcia (Spain) 1,664 26. Boo Weekley 1,640 27. Brendon de Jonge (Zimbabwe) 1,634 28. D.A. Points 1,564 29. Luke Donald (Britain) 1,555 30. Dustin Johnson 1,468 (Compiled by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Frank Pingue)