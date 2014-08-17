Almost a week after finishing the PGA Championship, American Cameron Tringale has asked to be disqualified from the tournament after he signed an incorrect scorecard.

Tringale had tied for 33rd last Sunday at Valhalla in Kentucky, but on Saturday said he thought he had missed the ball altogether on a tap-in putt during the final round.

"While approaching the hole to tap in my three-inch bogey putt, the putter swung over the ball prior to tapping in," he said in a statement.

Tringale had notified the PGA of America of his concern and asked to be disqualified.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Greensboro, North Carolina)