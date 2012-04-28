April 27 Exhausted after being thrust into the
limelight following his emotional victory at the Masters earlier
this month, Bubba Watson has struggled to focus on golf at this
weeks New Orleans Classic in Avondale, Louisiana.
The affable American left-hander is defending his title at
the TPC Louisiana and he narrowly made the cut after Fridays
second round having been overwhelmed by all the extra
commitments expected of a newly crowned major champion.
"I know that seems like a cop-out but I'm not playing very
good because I'm just really not into it," Watson told reporters
after shooting a second successive one-under-par 71 to make the
cut right on the number.
"I'm exhausted. Mentally, I've lost focus just about every
shot so I'm trying to figure it out. It's something you got to
learn from and hopefully get better with it.
"It's just overwhelming all the positive energy that
everybody is coming with ... I'm signing everybody's autograph,
all the players that are asking for stuff for their charities."
Self-diagnosed with attention deficit disorder, the
long-hitting Watson is a fidgety player out on the course at the
best of times.
This week, he was eager to please his fans in Louisiana but
he has found the extra time commitments difficult to handle.
"After the Masters win, we really haven't had time to
celebrate and think about what happened and live this dream
out," said Watson. "It's just tiring.
"I knew I needed to be here being defending champ for the
local fans, the volunteers and the charities that we're helping
out this week ... I'm here but mentally I'm not here. I'm so out
of it right now, golf is a hard thing to do right now."
Watson, who won his first major title by beating South
African Louis Oosthuizen at the second extra hole of a gripping
playoff at Augusta National, has especially missed not being at
home with his family.
He became a father for the first time when he and his wife
Angie adopted their son Caleb just two weeks before the Masters.
"My energy just gets drained really quick, especially with
the new baby," Watson said. "Just haven't had time to rest yet
and take a deep breath. I want to be home with my son and wife."
Asked if he would consider changing his playing schedule to
give himself more time at home with his family, Watson smiled:
"Yes."
