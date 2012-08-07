By Simon Evans
| KIAWAH ISLAND, South Carolina
KIAWAH ISLAND, South Carolina Aug 7 Masters
champion Bubba Watson is aiming for his second major title of
the season in the PGA Championship but the affable American has
already had major cause to celebrate this week.
Watson, whose thrilling playoff victory at Augusta National
in April captivated the golfing world, got word this week that
the lengthy adoption process he and his wife Angie undertook had
finally reached a positive conclusion.
"Monday was a great day for us with our son. The adoption is
final, so that's the most important thing. We got that done,"
the 33-year-old Floridian told reporters at Kiawah Island ahead
of the Aug. 9-12 PGA Championship.
The Watsons were allowed custody of their son Caleb four
days before the Masters but the complex legal process meant they
could not be sure they were officially parents until this week.
As well as the anxiety and lack of certainty over their
family status, Watson also had to adjust his playing schedule,
missing out on tournaments and earnings, in order to sort out
paperwork and satisfy the courts.
"I just had to take care of that stuff and that was most
important along with being there for my wife when she said she
wished I was home," said Watson.
"So I chose to do all those things and then golf obviously
is way down the list of priorities. That came first."
While Watson is not the only person to negotiate the red
tape of adoption, his situation was made all the more tricky by
his life as a professional golfer on the road.
"A lot of people go through it, but trying to travel across
the U.S., trying to travel outside the country and playing golf
made it a little bit more difficult, but somehow it all worked
out, and now we're parents," said Watson.
For a long time Watson was considered to be one of the most
temperamental players on the PGA Tour, who perhaps lacked some
of the focus needed to be a top 10 player.
But it has been clear in the past two years that while he
has not abandoned the unpredictability and flair that makes him
popular with fans, he has matured in his approach to the game.
Now, the 'Big Kid' of golf has to find a balance between
being a competitor on tour and a father and husband at home.
"Well, hopefully I'll do better as a family man than in golf
because that's the most important. My wife comes first, then the
baby, and then golf is down the list," said Watson.
"I'm here to play golf. I want to play golf. I enjoy the
game of golf. I want the challenge to beat everybody but at the
same time I want to be a good husband and a good dad.
"But how do I balance it? Time will tell. You know, if I
never play golf again, I can still be a great dad, so that's the
key, and that's where my life stands."
(Reporting By Simon Evans; Editing by Frank Pingue)