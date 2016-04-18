Danny Willett celebrates in the green jacket after winning the 2016 The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Gerogia, April 10, 2016. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

New Masters champion Danny Willett of England has joined the PGA Tour following his triumph on Sunday at Augusta National in the year's first major championship, the tour announced on Monday.

The 28-year-old Willett will receive a five-year exemption on the U.S. tour that runs through the 2020-21 season on the strength of his stunning three-shot victory for his maiden major.

So far in the 2015-16 season, Willett has three top-five finishes in five starts in U.S. tour events and climbed to No. 9 in the world rankings.

Willett, who has five career wins on the European Tour, has also won this season's Dubai Desert Classic.

