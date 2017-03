ROCHESTER, New York Aug 11 American Jason Dufner held his nerve over the closing stretch to clinch his first major title by two shots in the 95th PGA Championship at a sunny Oak Hill Country Club on Sunday.

One stroke behind playing partner Jim Furyk overnight, Dufner produced some sparkling approach play on the way to a two-under-par 68 and a 10-under total of 270 on the challenging East Course. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Frank Pingue)