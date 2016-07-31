SPRINGFIELD, New Jersey, July 31 American Jimmy Walker relied on clutch putting to clinch his first major title by one shot over Jason Day after a marathon day to conclude the weather-interrupted PGA Championship at soggy Baltusrol on Sunday.

Walker, among 49 players who did not finish the third round on Saturday due to heavy rain and lightning, and among 10 who had not hit a single shot, carded a three-under-par 67 in the final round to post a 14-under total. (Reporting by Larry Fine; Editing by Andrew Both)